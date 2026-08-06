What Is Analog Paneer? Maha FDA's Chief Tukaram Mundhe Places One Year Of Ban With Fine And Jail For Violations

What Is Analog Paneer? |

Analog Paneer has come under the spotlight after Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe announced a one-year ban on its production, sale, distribution, and storage across the state. The decision aims to prevent consumers from being misled and ensure greater transparency in the dairy market. Authorities have also warned that those violating the order may face fines, imprisonment, or both under the Food Safety and Standards Act.

Understanding analog paneer

Analog paneer is a paneer-like product made by replacing milk fat with vegetable oils or other non-dairy fats. Unlike traditional paneer, which is prepared entirely from milk, analog paneer may contain ingredients such as skimmed milk powder, vegetable fat, starch, emulsifiers, and stabilisers. It is generally cheaper to produce and is often used in restaurants, catering services, and processed food products to reduce costs.

Although analog paneer is not inherently unsafe if manufactured according to food safety standards, experts say consumers should be clearly informed that they are purchasing a milk substitute rather than genuine paneer.

Maharashtra’s ban order

Maharashtra has officially banned the production, distribution and sale of fake 'analogue' panner for entire one year. Maharashtra FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe issued this gazette order on July 30, 2026. has directed food business operators to strictly comply with the order. Any individual or business found manufacturing, storing, distributing, or selling analog paneer in violation of the ban could face legal action, including monetary penalties and imprisonment as provided under the Food Safety and Standards Act. The crackdown follows alarming lab reports showing over 35 per cent of recent paneer samples in Maharashtra failed quality tests due to vegetable fat adulteration.

Consumer advisory

Consumers are advised to purchase paneer from trusted brands or licensed dairy outlets and carefully check food labels for ingredients. If a product contains vegetable fat or is described as an "analog" or "imitation" dairy product, it is different from traditional milk-based paneer. The FDA has also urged the public to report suspected cases of mislabelled or adulterated paneer to food safety authorities.