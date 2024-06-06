What Is A Polyamorous Relationship? Tips To Navigate It For Healthy Bonds

Pinterest

There are various kinds of relationships that exist. That are not limited to a man and a woman or only 2 people in a relationship. Relationships come in all shapes and sizes, they are not monogamous. It is understandable are most people are only aware and familiar with monogamous relationships. Polyamorous relationships involve multiple relationships between non-marital partners.

The concept of Polyamorous relationships can be unacceptable to some due to a lot of factors. It does not mean that a person can have multiple relationships and still have it steady with one significant partner. This relationship highly depends on trust, communication and respect for each other's choices. You need to have an open mind and the desire to understand how it works before you get into one. Polyamorous relationships might not be for you but knowing what it is and how things work in this relationships surely can be knowledgeable.

What is a Polyamorous Relationship?

Polyamorous relationship is a romantic connection with shared understanding that one or both partners are involved in physical and intimate relationship with other people. In simple words, Polyamorous relationship is when people have multiple physical and intimate relationship at the same time.

Read Also 7 Signs That Indicate You Are A Toxic Partner

Unlike in Monogamous relationships, a person can be involved in multiple relationships other than the current one. They will be communicating about this to their current partner. Partners are comfortable knowing that their partner is seeking other people out. They usually do not even interfere unless they want to be a part of the relationship their partner is having with the third person.

What Are The Ground Rules For A Healthy Polyamorous Relationship?

Communication

You need to have the ability to express your needs, desires and issues to the other person. Without communication, no relationship can stay afloat and Poly especially, needs exceptional communication to function smoothly. Having more than one romantic relationship can be a lot of work, which is why you need to be very clear and prompt about your communication skills.

Consent

Before physically getting involved with another person, you need to inform your current partner and ask for their consent. Without consent, getting involved in another physical relationship can be considered as cheating.

Canva

Maintain Boundaries

Polyamorous Relationship surely does not sound easy and being in one definitely can be a lot of work. Which is why, it is essential to understand your expectations from your partners and discuss it with them. These boundaries can be regarding trust, intimacy, jealousy and any emotion you feel is concerning.

Be Real and Yourself

Once in a while, make sure you check-in with all your partners and communicate if everything is working out for them or is there anything all of you need to talk about. This develops a sense of stability, trust and helps in cultivating a stronger bond.