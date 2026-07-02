What Is A Heat Dome? How Omega Block Weather Pattern Is Causing Europe Heatwave Crisis

What Is A Heat Dome |

Europe is experiencing one of its most intense heat waves in recent years, with temperatures soaring above 40°C in several countries. Meteorologists say the extreme weather is being driven by a heat dome, strengthened by an Omega Block weather pattern that is trapping hot air over the continent. But why is the continent witnessing heat dome-like situations, and how does it impact the region? Read on to know more.

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Heatwave in Europe

Europe is facing record-breaking heat, which has worsened conditions among the public and led to the deaths of thousands of people. France, Spain, and the UK bore the brunt of the early wave, with over 1,000 excess deaths reported in France and more than 800 in Spain. Paris hospitals were pushed to saturation point, triggering strict heat-health action plans. The heat dome later migrated eastward, pushing temperatures above 40°C in several European countries. The extreme heat has rapidly exacerbated drought conditions. Italy’s longest river, the Po, dropped to critically low levels, and water temperatures used to cool nuclear reactors in Hungary became dangerously hot.

Heat Dome |

What is a heat dome?

A heat dome is a meteorological phenomenon in which a strong area of high atmospheric pressure acts like a lid over a region. This high-pressure system compresses the air beneath it, causing it to warm further. As the hot air becomes trapped, cloud formation is suppressed, allowing more sunlight to reach the ground and further increase temperatures. The result is prolonged periods of extreme heat with little relief.

Omega Block |

Heatwave intensified by an Omega Block

The current European heatwave has been intensified by an Omega Block, a large-scale weather pattern named after the Greek letter Omega (Ω) because of its shape on weather maps. In this pattern, a strong high-pressure system becomes sandwiched between two low-pressure systems. This arrangement blocks the normal west-to-east movement of weather systems, preventing cooler air and rain from reaching the affected region.

What is a heatwave?

A heatwave is a prolonged period of abnormally hot and usually humid weather for a specific region. A heatwave is declared when maximum temperatures exceed historical averages for that area, often lasting for two or more consecutive days. In Europe, average temperatures typically range between 5°C and 15°C.