What Are Chola Copper Plates Returned To India By Netherlands? Know Everything About The Priceless Artefacts

Chola Copper Plates Returned To India | X/ @narendramodi

India received a major cultural boost as the Netherlands returned a set of rare Chola copper plates during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit on Saturday, May 16, 2026. It marks an important moment in the repatriation of ancient heritage artefacts. These copper plates are believed to belong to the Chola dynasty, one of the most powerful and influential South Indian empires that ruled between the 9th and 13th centuries.

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Rare Chola Copper Plates return

The PM of India was presented with the historic 11th-century Chola Copper Plates by authorities of Leiden University during his official visit to the Netherlands. The Chola copper plates are not ordinary relics; they are inscriptions engraved on metal sheets that served as official records in ancient times. These plates were used to document royal decrees, land grants, temple donations, and administrative orders issued by Chola rulers. Written mostly in Tamil and Sanskrit, they provide valuable insights into the governance, economy, religion, and social systems of the Chola period.

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PM Modi shares the photos of the artefacts

Along with the artefacts, Leiden University will also hand over archival records, metadata, and related correspondence to India. Prime Minister Modi shared the photos of rare artefacts and his meeting with the Government of the Netherlands and Leiden University and captioned, "A joyous moment for every Indian! Chola Copper Plates dating back to the 11th Century will be repatriated to India from the Netherlands. Took part in the ceremony for the same in the presence of Prime Minister Rob Jetten."

He further wrote, "The Chola Copper Plates are a set of 21 large plates and 3 small plates and largely contain texts in Tamil, one of the most beautiful languages of the world. They relate to the great Rajendra Chola I formalising an oral commitment made by his father, King Rajaraja I. They also showcase the greatness of the Cholas. We in India are immensely proud of the Cholas, their culture and their maritime prowess. I thank the Government of the Netherlands and Leiden University in particular, where the Copper Plates were kept since the mid-19th century."

What are the Chola Copper Plates?

Chola Copper Plates are ancient 11th-century charters issued by Chola dynasty kings. They acted as legal documents which were used to officially record tax revenues, land grants and village endowments.

Historians consider such inscriptions extremely important because they act as primary sources of ancient Indian history. Unlike stone inscriptions, copper plates were more durable and often preserved in temples or handed down through generations.

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According to experts, the repatriation of the Chola copper plates will help Indian researchers and historians study them more closely and possibly uncover new information about ancient South Indian civilisation. The artefacts are expected to be preserved and studied in Indian institutions, which will ensure public access and scholarly research.

The returned set is believed to be of high historical and archaeological significance, shedding light on trade networks, temple culture, and the administrative efficiency of the Chola empire.