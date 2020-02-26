Weird, silly, but playful: Designer Harkrishnan's latex pants defy fashion norms

Designer Harikrishnan introduced a range of latex trousers with wharped silhouettes for his graduate collection at the London College of Fashion. As part of the collection, the designer matched these pants with cropped jackets.

Either in white or with contrasting colours, these inflatable trousers were made of approximately 30 individual latex panels.

Fitting well at the waist, these pants balloon quite disproportionately at the thighs and then again begin tapering towards the ends.

"I got the idea when I was playing with my dog and I started thinking about how exaggerated objects must look from such a low angle," the designer explained to Dezeen.

"The thought of him seeing me as a giant figure or not seeing my head at all was intriguing, so I decided to re-imagine the people around me through the game of distortion – detached from the stereotypical, pre-determined notions of the human perspective."

The primary reason behind using latex was that the material stretches and has a shiny finish too.

Here are some picture from the designer's collection that he posted on his Instagram profile: