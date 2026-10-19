Weekly Tarot Predictions: Tarot Card Reading From October 19-25, 2026 For All Zodiac Signs

Aries

Dear Aries, you may need to take a practical and logical approach to situations this week. Try to keep your plans and strategies under wraps during this period. While you are working towards financial stability and independence, you may experience some feelings of lack or insecurity. Try not to let temporary setbacks affect your confidence or make you question how far you have come. You are moving towards calmer waters, and it is important. A period of transformation is indicated. Remember, growth may not always be comfortable, but it can be beautiful.

Taurus

Dear Taurus, this week have faith in yourself and your abilities. A new beginning or opportunity may bring in a fresh wave of enthusiasm, so do not hold yourself back from exploring it. Happiness and emotional fulfilment are indicated, especially when you allow yourself to let go of your inhibitions and embrace your playful side. However, you may still be holding on to certain fears or situations that have left you feeling drained. Take a step back and think about what truly matters to you. You do not have to keep fighting battles that are not leading you to anything in particular. Remember, you are good enough, and it is time to start believing that.

Gemini

Dear Gemini, this week you may be focusing on your finances, career and long-term stability. While you are working towards building a secure future, you may experience some financial worries or feel that things are not moving at the pace you would like them to. You may also juggle multiple responsibilities or get caught up in unhealthy patterns that are difficult to break. Try not to dwell on past disappointments or allow them to affect your present decisions. Continue to put in the effort and remain consistent with your goals. Your hard work will help you build the stability and security you are looking for.

Cancer

Dear Cancer, a fresh emotional beginning is indicated this week, bringing in opportunities for love, happiness and emotional fulfilment. You may receive a romantic gesture or find open up to someone on a deeper level. Some of you could experience emotional healing during this period. Communication plays an important role, so do not hesitate to express your feelings and let others know what is on your mind. A situation may reach a point of completion. However, you may get confused or indecisive about a particular matter. Try not to overthink things or let your fears hold you back. Allow yourself to be open to new experiences. This is a rather positive period, make the most of it.

Leo

Dear Leo, a new opportunity related to your career or finances may come your way this week. You may feel motivated to explore something new, learn or start something from scratch. There is clarity in your mind and positive developments are indicated. There could be reasons to celebrate, spend time with friends or simply enjoy yourself. Matters related to your long-term goals may also take centre stage. However, if you have been dealing with a difficult situation, try to look at the bigger picture and bring a playfulness to your energy instead of intensity. Some of you may decide to take a step up in your career or find ways to assume positions of authority or a promotion.

Virgo

Dear Virgo, you may need to find a balance between your emotions and practicality this week. While you may feel deeply about a situation, you are being asked to take charge and approach things with confidence. A new opportunity, particularly in your career or finances, is indicated, but you will need to make practical plans to turn it into something substantial. You may have been feeling exhausted or worried about your financial stability, and these concerns could make you hesitant to take the next step. However, do not let past struggles or the fear of things not working out hold you back. Plan things in advance so you can move ahead with clarity and confidence.

Libra

Dear Libra, you may deal with multiple responsibilities this week, leaving you feeling overwhelmed or burdened. However, you have the determination and confidence to take charge of things and move forward. There is tremendous potential for positive new things to enter into your life. You may feel a strong surge of passion and enthusiasm towards something or someone, but emotions are running high, so try not to let them get the better of you. If you find yourself dealing with an emotionally charged situation, take a step back and approach it with maturity. Find a balance between taking action and understanding your emotions. Do not feel the need to carry everything on your own. Delegate wherever possible.

Scorpio

Dear Scorpio, you are being asked to take charge of a situation and approach it with confidence this week. However, you may struggle to make a decision or feel uncertain about which direction to take. Some of you are going to worry about a new job or financial opportunity. Do not allow your fears or overthinking to hold you back from pursuing anything that has the potential to bring stability and growth. You are advised to take the lead, have faith in your skillset, dress up well and engage in activities that make you feel good about yourself. Teamwork and collaboration may prove beneficial, so be open to working with others and combining your strengths to achieve the desired results.

Sagittarius

Dear Sagittarius, you may need to take a clear and practical approach to a situation this week. You are being asked to assess things objectively and make some hard choices if required. It is ok to be straightforward and clear in your communication even if it comes across as a little detached. You may need to rethink your approach if you face repeated obstacles and look for new and unique ways to solve issues. A moment of realisation may help you see things differently and make the decisions necessary to move forward. Finances, especially linked to your family or your collective wealth, shall be on your mind. Some of you may have to stretch your resources in the best ways possible.

Capricorn

Dear Capricorn, you may contemplate multiple options, particularly when it comes to your career and long-term goals. While you may have a clear idea of the stability and success you wish to achieve, you could be feeling confused or dissatisfied with the opportunities available to you. You are being asked to take a step back and assess what you truly want rather than settling for something that does not fulfil you. A moment of realisation may help you see a situation differently and make a decision that aligns with your long-term goals. Trust your intuition, but do not let wishful thinking cloud your judgement. Clarity will come when you are honest with yourself about what you want and what you are willing to work towards.

Aquarius

Dear Aquarius, you may be coming to the end of a difficult phase this week, and it is important to give yourself the time and space to process your emotions. Once you feel your motivation returning, take charge of situations. While you may be feeling dissatisfied with how things have been unfolding, do not allow yourself to get stuck in a cycle of disappointment or confusion. You may have multiple options before you, but it is important to be clear about what you truly want before taking action. Slow and steady progress will take you further than rushing into decisions. Only channel your energy towards things that matter to you.

Pisces

Dear Pisces, a new beginning may be on the cards this week, but you may feel anxious or overthinking a situation. While you may be excited about exploring new possibilities, your fears and emotional baggage could make you hesitant to take the leap. A romantic development or an emotionally significant situation may also come to the forefront. Emotions may run high, so take some time to introspect and understand what is truly holding you back. You are being asked to release the burdens you have been carrying and trust yourself to handle whatever comes your way. A situation may reach a turning point, bringing clarity or pushing you to take action. Have faith in yourself and do not let your fears stop you from embracing a new chapter.