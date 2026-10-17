Anirudh Ravichander-Kavya Maran Marriage: 'Broadcasting Field', Tarot Card Reader Predicted About Music Composer's Future Wife 10 Years Ago - Watch

Tarot Card Reader Predicted About Anirudh Ravichander's Future Wife 10 Years Ago | Instagran / X

Music composer and singer Anirudh Ravichander is all set to get married to Kavya Maran, who is the executive director of Sun TV Network. For the past couple of months, there were reports about them getting married, but on Saturday, it was confirmed as the pictures of the family meeting and inviting ministers for the wedding went viral on social media. Meanwhile, amid the buzz about their wedding, an old video of Anirudh has made it to social media in which, during a chat show, a tarot card reader predicted that he would be getting married to someone from the telecommunication or broadcasting field.

Tarot card reader's prediction goes viral

In the video, we can see that the tarot card reader says that Anirudh will get married with the approval of his father. Later, she tells him that it will be a love marriage, and the girl won't be from the film industry. When Anirudh asked about the field, the tarot card reader said either the telecommunication or broadcasting field.

Prediction came True... and I'm Still shocked 😮 https://t.co/Zty1JGZGG6 — Sᴀᴛʜ༏sʜ ⚠️ (@Kumar_0305) October 17, 2026

The prediction video has gone viral on social media, and everyone is quite shocked to see that the prediction has turned out to be true, as Kavya is from the broadcasting field.

Anirudh Ravichander-Kavya Maran marriage

On Saturday, Sun News Tamil took to X to announce that their wedding reception will take place in Chennai on November 21, 2026. The X account also shared pictures of the family inviting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay, and more ministers to the wedding.

Check out the tweets below...

திருமணம் சன் டிவி குழுமத்தின் தலைவர் கலாநிதி மாறன் - காவேரி கலாநிதி ஆகியோர் மகள் காவியா கலாநிதி மாறன், ரவிச்சந்தர் - லட்சுமி ஆகியோரது மகனும், இசை அமைப்பாளருமான அனிருத் ரவிச்சந்தர் ஆகியோரது திருமண வரவேற்பு விழா சென்னையில் நவம்பர் 21-ம் தேதி நடைபெறுகிறது. இதற்கான அழைப்பிதழை, குடும்பத் தலைவரும் திமுக தலைவருமான மு.க.ஸ்டாலின் விடுத்துள்ளார். #SunNews | #KaviyaMaran | #Anirudh | @mkstalin | @anirudhofficial — Sun News (@sunnewstamil) October 17, 2026

அழைப்பு முதலமைச்சர் சி. ஜோசப் விஜயை சந்தித்து, காவியா கலாநிதி மாறன் - அனிருத் ரவிச்சந்தர் திருமண வரவேற்பு விழா அழைப்பிதழை வழங்கினார் சன் டிவி குழுமத் தலைவர் கலாநிதி மாறன். காவேரி கலாநிதி, அனிருத் ரவிச்சந்தர் உடன் இருந்தனர். #SunNews | #KaviyaMaran | #Anirudh | #Vijay — Sun News (@sunnewstamil) October 17, 2026

அழைப்பு பிரதமர் நரேந்திர மோடியை சந்தித்து, காவியா கலாநிதி மாறன் - அனிருத் ரவிச்சந்தர் திருமண வரவேற்பு அழைப்பிதழை வழங்கினார் சன் டிவி குழுமத் தலைவர் கலாநிதி மாறன். காவேரி கலாநிதி, அனிருத் ரவிச்சந்தரின் பெற்றோர் லட்சுமி, ரவிச்சந்தர் உடன் இருந்தனர். #SunNews | #KaviyaMaran | #Anirudh | #PMModi — Sun News (@sunnewstamil) October 17, 2026

Clearly, Anirudh and Kavya's wedding is going to be a star-studded event!

Anirudh Ravichander-Kavya Maran age gap

Anirudh was born on October 16, 1990, in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, so he is currently 36 years old. Meanwhile, Kavya was born on August 6, 1992, in Chennai. So, the businesswoman is currently 34 years old. There's an age gap of two years between them.