Anirudh Ravichander-Kavya Maran Marriage: 'Broadcasting Field', Tarot Card Reader Predicted About Music Composer's Future Wife 10 Years Ago - Watch

Music composer and singer Anirudh Ravichander is all set to get married to Kavya Maran, who is the executive director of Sun TV Network. For the past couple of months, there were reports about them getting married, but on Saturday, it was confirmed as the pictures of the family meeting and inviting ministers for the wedding went viral on social media. Meanwhile, amid the buzz about their wedding, an old video of Anirudh has made it to social media in which, during a chat show, a tarot card reader predicted that he would be getting married to someone from the telecommunication or broadcasting field.
Tarot card reader's prediction goes viral
In the video, we can see that the tarot card reader says that Anirudh will get married with the approval of his father. Later, she tells him that it will be a love marriage, and the girl won't be from the film industry. When Anirudh asked about the field, the tarot card reader said either the telecommunication or broadcasting field.
The prediction video has gone viral on social media, and everyone is quite shocked to see that the prediction has turned out to be true, as Kavya is from the broadcasting field.
Anirudh Ravichander-Kavya Maran marriage
On Saturday, Sun News Tamil took to X to announce that their wedding reception will take place in Chennai on November 21, 2026. The X account also shared pictures of the family inviting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay, and more ministers to the wedding.
Check out the tweets below...
Clearly, Anirudh and Kavya's wedding is going to be a star-studded event!
Anirudh Ravichander-Kavya Maran age gap
Anirudh was born on October 16, 1990, in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, so he is currently 36 years old. Meanwhile, Kavya was born on August 6, 1992, in Chennai. So, the businesswoman is currently 34 years old. There's an age gap of two years between them.