Weekly Tarot Predictions: Tarot Card Reading From May 4th, 2026 To May 10th, 2026 For All Zodiac Signs

Aries

Dear Aries, this week brings creativity, energy, and enthusiasm. You may find yourself looking forward to a new and exciting future. Some of you may travel or begin planning a trip soon. There could also be a celebration, party, or wedding to attend. You may feel less inclined to follow strict rules and may prefer to socialise more, surrounding yourself with people rather than spending time alone. However, this could slightly affect your sleep, so try to maintain some balance. Keep an eye on your finances during this phase, and avoid making any major financial decisions unless you feel completely certain.

Taurus

Dear Taurus, this week may bring confusing emotions to the surface, making decision-making feel challenging. Some of you could also be dealing with a difficult individual or legal matters. You are encouraged to look beneath the surface and explore your feelings more deeply, seeking solutions that may not be immediately obvious. Take time for quiet reflection so you can gain clarity and, where others are involved, aim for a balanced and fair outcome. It is also okay to explore topics that may feel uncomfortable or that you may have previously avoided. Be mindful of your temper, as you may feel more easily triggered. On a lighter note, some of you may attend a wedding or a joyful celebration.

Gemini

Dear Gemini, this week brings an awakening in your energy. You are ready to move forward, leaving behind past baggage and challenges. Momentum, progress, and travel are strongly indicated during this phase. You may find yourself initiating more communication with those around you. A sense of healing from past disappointments will begin to emerge, allowing you to feel more hopeful. On a personal level, you may feel nostalgic yet emotionally mature and understanding. You are learning to embrace your emotions deeply while remaining at peace within yourself. For some of you, a new financial or work-related opportunity may also begin to take shape.

Cancer

Dear Cancerians, you may feel tired of going back and forth on a particular matter, especially related to your career or finances. Some of you may have been waiting for a work or financial opportunity, possibly even an internship or learning experience. You are advised to work through your fears with patience and seek clarity and answers. This will help you break free from situations that have felt stagnant. Travel, independence, and forward movement are strongly indicated during this phase. It is also a good time to expand your reach and broaden your horizons. Keep a close eye on your finances, and avoid making any purchases unless you feel completely certain.

Leo

Dear Leo, this week brings a sense of freedom, expansion, planning, and excitement for new opportunities. You are likely to feel mentally and physically energised, making this a great time for idea generation, travel, exploration, and creative pursuits. Spending time outdoors, especially in the sun, will be particularly beneficial. Some of you may also feel inspired to take up exercise or other physical activities. You may want to enjoy the good things in life while still being mindful of your finances. Be aware of any limiting financial patterns. Some of you may feel inclined to hold on too tightly to your resources. Try not to let pride get in the way of making important decisions.

Virgo

Dear Virgo, this week is likely to be busy, bringing strong momentum and forward movement. It is an action-oriented phase where you may need to take initiative and move things ahead. Success, recognition, and attention are also indicated during this time. You may begin to value your freedom more deeply. At times, you might feel as though you do not have all the answers, yet still feel compelled to move forward and that is perfectly okay. Try to focus on the bigger picture, and accept that you may be in an in-between stage as things start to fall into place. Look for creative solutions to everyday challenges, as they can lead to meaningful progress.

Libra

Dear Libra, this week brings grounding energy and a sense of self-assurance. Matters related to finances, investments, leadership, and ambition are likely to be at the forefront of your mind. Your previous efforts are now beginning to pay off. Some of you may step into a position of authority, while others may find themselves dealing with influential or strong personalities. You are also moving past a significant hurdle, block, or unhealthy pattern. In some cases, this may involve walking away from a controlling person or situation. In matters of love, a connection with an Earth sign (Taurus, Virgo, or Capricorn) may be highlighted during this phase.

Scorpio

Dear Scorpio, this week brings the start of a new financial cycle with strong potential, offering greater stability and security in your life. A new romantic phase may also begin, bringing increased communication and deeper connection. Your emotional and affectionate side is likely to come to the forefront, and some of you may crave greater emotional and physical intimacy. Those already in relationships may find themselves spending more meaningful and intimate time with their partner. You are likely to feel more confident and bold in both your approach and personal style. Travel and a sense of freedom are also highlighted during this phase.

Sagittarius

Dear Sagittarius, this week may bring confusion, indecision, or difficulty in seeing beyond your usual habits and patterns. You are advised to take time for planning, reflection, and exploring alternative solutions, even if it means adjusting your current plans. Try to identify any personal blocks or addictive tendencies and take steps to address them. Life may begin to pick up pace, and you will need to align yourself with this momentum by moving forward steadily and mindfully. Creating greater balance in your life will support your progress and help you navigate this phase more effectively.

Capricorn

Dear Capricorn, this week focuses on finances, hard work, dedication, and building something long-lasting. Teamwork and collaborations are indicated. You are advised to move forward slowly but steadily. This is also a good time to learn something new or gain experience on the job. Some of you may even find yourselves guiding or teaching others. You could be presented with a new offer that may not fully align with your needs, so take your time before committing. You are also encouraged to reduce distractions, especially anything that feels overstimulating. Create better balance in your use of social media and communication, and make sure to set aside time to rest and recharge.

Aquarius

Dear Aquarius, this week marks a shift from a relatively peaceful phase into a more busy and action-packed period. You may find yourself stepping out more often to communicate and socialise. Some of you may attend a joyful occasion or make decisions related to settling down and creating greater stability in your life. Teamwork and collective discussions around finances and investments are also indicated, with a growing focus on building your wealth. You may meet a new friend or a potential love interest with warm and friendly qualities. At the same time, you are likely to feel more emotionally open, humble, and compassionate. There may also be a deepening sense of faith in God, Spirit, or the Universe to provide for you.

Pisces

Dear Pisces, this week brings your emotions to the forefront. It is a good time to process your feelings and create greater balance and healing within yourself. Allow yourself to experience new emotions and step out of your comfort zone to embrace new experiences. If you have been feeling bored, push yourself to explore fresh and exciting activities. Financially, you may juggle your money skillfully. Some of you may consider a second source of income or find ways to handle multiple streams of earnings. Positive financial results are on the horizon if you are smart with your money.