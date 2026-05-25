Weekly Tarot Predictions: Tarot Card Reading From May 25th, 2026 To May 31st, 2026 For All Zodiac Signs

Weekly Tarot Predictions | Canva

Aries

Dear Aries, this week brings a strong focus on your finances and career. Some of you may sign a new contract or receive success and recognition for the work you have done so far. You are likely to feel a surge of inspiration and energy to put more effort into a specific project or goal. Those who are learning or developing a skill may feel encouraged to push themselves harder. You may achieve an important milestone, making it a good time to review your progress and acknowledge how far you have come. You are advised to keep an open mind as you move toward a new set of goals and opportunities. There is a strong sense of freedom, achievement, and even travel on the horizon for some of you.

Taurus

Dear Taurus, this week is going to be about making a choice and moving forward with it. This period brings a surge of energy and inspiration, pushing you forward in a new direction. Gone are your days of being patient and waiting around. You may seek creative pursuits, travel and excitement. Some of you may seek connections overseas or find yourself inspired by foreign places, cultures, or opportunities. A few of you may also desire greater visibility or popularity. Just remember to keep the bigger picture in mind while making decisions. Your home and family life appears stable, supportive, and abundant. This is also a favourable period for those looking to expand their family or welcome children.

Gemini

Dear Gemini, this week brings chaotic energy, busyness and sudden changes. Be prepared to stay on your toes. Having a backup plan or staying flexible will help you manage surprises with ease and peace of mind. This period also offers an opportunity for personal growth. You are learning how to handle dynamic situations with more balance, maturity, and level-headedness than before. In many ways, you may heal from past experiences where things once felt overwhelming, allowing you to approach similar circumstances differently this time around. Matters related to love and relationships appear favourable. You may seek deeper emotional and physical intimacy. For some of you, a relationship or connection could progress quite quickly.

Cancer

Dear Cancerians, this week may leave you feeling at a crossroads. Fears, doubts, or inner conflicts could weigh heavily on your mind, making you guarded, defensive, or hesitant to move forward. Some of you may also be putting pressure on yourselves to achieve perfection, which could create unnecessary stress, or heartache. You are advised to pause and reflect calmly. Question the insecurities or fears holding you back and try to approach matters with clarity rather than emotion. For some, this may also be a financially demanding period, particularly regarding home, family responsibilities, or supporting loved ones. While your generosity and care for others remain strong, it would be wise to stay mindful of your spending and maintain balance.

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Leo

Dear Leo, this week is about breaking free from confusion and moving forward with clarity and decisiveness. You may deal with stiff competition, challenging personalities, or situations where you feel the need to prove yourself. This could involve authority figures or professional matters. You may need to think outside the box and use unique strategies which are different from your usual methods to emerge victorious. Effective communication is likely to be the key to your success during this phase. Home and family matters, while generally stable, may feel somewhat tricky to navigate. You are advised not to rush into conclusions. Take your time to fully understand things before making important decisions.

Virgo

Dear Virgo, this week brings fresh beginnings and positive potential in matters related to finances, teamwork and the exchange of resources. You may notice a tendency to either avoid confrontation altogether or suddenly express frustration quite sharply. Those who have been feeling worn down may benefit from mindfulness or grounding practices. Balance will be especially important during this phase so that you do not overextend yourself. Some of you may need to plan a vacation, travel or any activity in the near future that will help you step away from routine. Matters of love also appear favourable during this period. A new romantic interest could enter your life, or an existing connection may see renewed closeness.

Libra

Dear Libra, this period asks you to take charge of your life and begin planning your goals and long-term vision. You are likely to experience greater clarity, and your past experience will prove valuable. Your ambition is set to rise. There may be several goals or possibilities before you, giving you much to think about and pursue. Some of you could be offered a job, financial opportunity or may start new work. This is likely to be a busy phase filled with communication, movement and exchanges. If you have been waiting for answers or progress in a stalled situation, things may finally begin moving forward. Those who have been feeling physically or emotionally drained may need additional rest and recovery. Do not ignore aches or pains.

Scorpio

Dear Scorpio, this week is about taking a leap of faith and stepping into something new. Some of you may first need a little time to slow down and do nothing in particular before beginning your next chapter. It is possible that something has recently ended, especially in relation to work or career matters and you may now require a brief period of rest before moving ahead. Despite the uncertainty, there is also a sense of excitement and renewed aliveness surrounding what lies ahead. You may feel drawn toward travel, adventure and spending more carefree time outdoors. This is also a good period to focus on strengthening your self-esteem and self-worth. Some of you may take up weight training, exercise or other forms of physical activity to feel stronger and more energised.

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Sagittarius

Dear Sagittarius, this week may revolve around important decisions and significant developments. Some of you could deal with influential individuals, institutions, government matters or authority figures during this phase. Things are likely to gain momentum, bringing noticeable change into your life. An ending and a new beginning may both be unfolding simultaneously. Even if a situation once felt stable or familiar, better opportunities may now be waiting for you. For those who have had difficult experiences in matters of marriage or commitment, these themes may still feel sensitive. However, there is also strong support, care and affection surrounding you through loved ones. Their warmth and reassurance may slowly help you open your heart and give love or commitment another chance.

Capricorn

Dear Capricorn, this week brings abundance, stability and security. For some, themes of commitment, long-term partnership or marriage may also come into focus. There is potential for love, emotional contentment and happiness. Some of you may decide to have children, spend meaningful time with your kids or focus more deeply on family life. Your energy levels are likely to rise. Some of you may choose to invest your finances, time or effort into a new project or long-term goal that helps build something meaningful. This period also carries opportunities for freedom, movement and enjoying the finer aspects of life. You are advised to plan ahead and prepare wisely so that you can fully make the most of the positive week.

Aquarius

Dear Aquarius, this week brings strong focus toward love, marriage and commitment. Some of you may need to make an important decision regarding these matters. Unexpected changes or sudden developments may arise, and you are advised to handle situations with patience and structure. Overall, it will be important for you to remain resilient and continue recognising your self-worth. Keep your eyes and ears open and pay attention to what is unfolding around you. Some of you may uncover a hidden truth or deceptive behaviour, prompting you to communicate honestly and possibly walk away from a situation. Authenticity and honesty will be crucial during this phase. At the same time, your creativity and ability to generate fresh ideas are likely to heighten. Do not hesitate to share your talents or put your work out into the world.

Pisces

Dear Pisces, this week brings hope, healing and positive energy into your life. Some of you may begin to feel more self-assured and internally stable during this phase, while others may start communicating with an exciting new romantic interest. Themes related to relationships, marriage and settling down are also highlighted. A persistent issue in your personal life may finally begin to find resolution. You may experience strong mental clarity during this period, helping you make quicker progress and more confident decisions. Your communication skills will be especially sharp, allowing you to express yourself with precision and confidence. Efforts made in the past may now begin to bear fruit. Collaborations or teamwork could occasionally feel chaotic or overwhelming.