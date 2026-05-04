Rajasthan Assembly Develops Nakshatra Vatika And Herbal Garden To Promote Astrology, Ayurveda And Environmental Awareness

Crescent-shaped Nakshatra Vatika takes shape inside Rajasthan Assembly complex, highlighting traditional knowledge systems | File Photo

Jaipur, May 4: Under yet another initiative, a novel 'Nakshatra Vatika' (Celestial Garden) has been developed in the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly. This Nakshatra Vatika will feature plants representing the 27 Nakshatras:

The Speaker of the Rajasthan Assembly, Dr Vasudev Devnani, said that the concept of the Nakshatra Vatika is rooted in the 27 celestial constellations (Nakshatras) of Indian astrology, where each Nakshatra is believed to be associated with a specific tree.

Celestial garden rooted in astrology

“To realise this concept, a crescent-shaped garden spanning 5,000 square metres has been developed in the southern section of the Assembly complex. This garden will feature plants corresponding to the 27 Nakshatras. These plants also hold associations with the nine planets, the twelve zodiac signs, and the Trinity (Trimurti) of Brahma, Vishnu, and Shiva," said Devnani.

Herbal garden with Ayurvedic significance

Along with this, a herbal garden has also been specially developed within the Legislative Assembly complex. Spanning an area of 850 square metres, this garden has medicinal plants belonging to 38 different species, all of which are of immense significance in Ayurveda.

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Devnani said that these gardens will serve as living examples of the harmonious blend of Indian spiritual traditions, ancient astrological wisdom, Ayurvedic medicine, and environmental conservation.