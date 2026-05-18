Weekly Tarot Predictions: Tarot Card Reading From May 18th, 2026 To May 24th, 2026 For All Zodiac Signs |

Aries:

Dear Aries, this week may require you to walk away from something that has been causing pain or difficulty in your life. The tides are shifting, and you are being encouraged to move along with these changes rather than resist them. Do not allow the past to hold you back. A fresh chapter may involve people who genuinely care about your well-being, especially friends or cousins who offer support and encouragement. There is no need to rush into anything right now. Take your time to explore new possibilities casually before fully committing to a particular path. This is a wonderful period to free yourself through travel, reading, exploration, experimentation, and expanding the horizons of your mind.

Taurus:

Dear Taurus, this week brings your innermost emotions to the surface. For some of you, this may create confusion or uncertainty about which path to choose, as there could be a conflict between your head and your heart. Take time to explore your true desires and follow what genuinely feels aligned with you. Tap into your intuition and inner knowing. Some of you may feel drawn toward spiritual or religious practices that help you connect with something deeper and more meaningful. Allow yourself the freedom to explore new perspectives and fresh possibilities. A promising job or financial opportunity with potential may also present itself during this phase.

Gemini:

Dear Gemini, this week brings a strong focus on work and finances. If you have been taking things a little easy lately, this phase is likely to awaken your motivation and set things back into motion. Your intuition and judgment regarding financial matters will be particularly strong. You may feel inclined to expand your wealth and build greater financial security. Some of you could become more mindful and protective of your finances, choosing to keep certain details private from others. This is also a good time to explore investment opportunities or financial instruments you may not have considered before. Those looking for a new job, additional income opportunities, or higher education are likely to step up their efforts.

Tarot Card Readings | File photo

Cancer:

Dear Cancerians, this week you are likely to swiftly leave behind anything that no longer aligns with your vision or interests. You are letting go of situations, habits, or people that interfere with your momentum and progress. Some of you may stop settling for half-hearted efforts or accepting less than what you truly deserve. You may also decide to release excess stress and overthinking, choosing instead to focus on nurturing yourself and your well-being. This is a favourable time for shared investments or financial planning with a partner. Some of you may also reflect on how much you wish to invest emotionally in a romantic relationship, or whether you are ready to deepen your level of commitment.

Leo:

Dear Leo, this week is meant for recovery after a period of uncertainty or difficulty. It is a time for rest, healing, and renewal before you fully pursue your goals again. Some of you may slowly begin rebuilding what was previously disrupted or lost. This can be a fortunate phase for those working in social media, marketing, or any field that relies on visibility, popularity, and public attention. You may also receive news regarding a financial opportunity, and some of you could begin negotiations related to it. Even so, it will be important to remain prudent and balanced in your financial management during this phase.

Virgo:

Dear Virgo, this week brings strength, determination, ambition, and the ability to overcome challenges through sheer willpower. You may begin to see potential and opportunity more clearly. Those who have been dealing with health issues or low energy may start to feel recharged and motivated again. You are likely to be blessed with greater clarity and a strong sense of direction. Continue moving toward situations and opportunities that provide you with confidence, purpose, and a clear path forward. Some of you may support your family or offer resources and assistance to loved ones. This is an excellent period for your home, family life, and emotional well-being in general. Collaborations in both your personal and professional life are also strongly indicated.

Libra:

Dear Libra, it is time to shake off boredom or move past a challenging phase, because what lies ahead appears far more inspiring and promising. Life is likely to pick up pace, and your confidence will play a key role in your success. You may find yourself dealing with strong personalities during this period, requiring you to present yourself with equal confidence and competence. Dressing the part and carrying yourself with assurance will work in your favour. Your personal life is also likely to experience healing and improvement. Some of you may meet a new romantic partner, while others could experience greater intimacy and closeness within an existing relationship. Overall, this is a very positive phase for your personal life.

Scorpio:

Dear Scorpio, this week may bring challenging arguments, differences of opinion, or emotional struggles. You are advised to stay clear about your goals and objectives, and move past people or situations that no longer align with your path. Take time to explore your emotions deeply and understand what truly works for you and what does not. Some of you may need to remain firm in your decisions and trust your own judgment, even if others disagree. Avoid dwelling excessively on what is not working or draining your energy. This phase encourages healing, self-care, and tending to your personal needs. Part of this process will also involve paying closer attention to your diet, hydration, and overall well-being.

Sagittarius:

Dear Sagittarius, this week encourages you to explore new options, fresh opportunities, and allow your curiosity to guide you forward. Some of you may discover new ways to invest your time, energy, or money. Take time to plan, investigate, and seek innovative solutions. However, try not to spend too much time over analyzing each option. If something does not align, move on without getting stuck. Your logical and practical side will serve you well during this phase, and working with data, research, or detailed information could prove especially beneficial. Themes related to settling down, marriage, commitment, and home life are also highlighted. Some of you may host or attend a joyful celebration, while others could participate in a spiritual or religious gathering.

Capricorn:

Dear Capricorn, this week may bring disagreements or differences that can be resolved, leading to change. If these conflicts are not external, they may instead reflect inner struggles or mental restlessness. If you have been struggling to make a decision, try to let go for a while or surrender the need to control every outcome. The answers you seek are likely to come when your mind is calmer and more at peace. Patience will be especially important during this phase. Meditation, spiritual practices, or calming activities can help you regain clarity. You are also encouraged not to remain attached to old methods simply out of habit. Explore new options and alternatives that inspire confidence within you. Even if you are starting from scratch, you have the ability to build something stable and meaningful over time.

Aquarius:

Dear Aquarius, this week may bring manipulation, power struggles, or situations that require you to be more discerning. Be cautious, and do not hesitate to take a stand if necessary. A clear, assertive, and straightforward approach will serve you far better than excessive worry or overthinking. It is important to express yourself honestly rather than allowing issues to build up internally. This is likely to be a busy and socially active phase filled with interactions, gatherings, and communication. Some of you may meet friends, dress up, attend parties, or indulge in enjoyable experiences. Dating and romantic interactions are also indicated. Despite the fast pace, make sure to carve out moments for quiet reflection, healing, and mental rest. Be gentle with yourself and allow your mind moments of peace

Pisces:

Dear Pisces, if you have been feeling stuck between choices or unable to move forward, this week brings clarity, momentum, and progress. You may feel re-energised and ready to take action, making this a good time for travel, movement, and getting things back on track. Your emotions are likely to run high, and you may feel tempted to act quickly or impulsively. However, while your emotional energy rises, you are also likely to start feeling more positive and fulfilled in matters of the heart. Your love life appears especially favourable during this time. A new romantic connection could emerge for some of you, and you are advised to take things one step at a time. Emotional and physical intimacy are strongly indicated. Financially, try to remain prudent, as you may feel drawn toward indulgence or expensive tastes.