Weekly Tarot Predictions: Tarot Card Reading From May 11th, 2026 To May 17th, 2026 For All Zodiac Signs

By: Akshata Khanolkar | May 11, 2026
Aries: Dear Aries, you may have been moving forward slowly and steadily; however, this is the time to pick up speed and build momentum. You are encouraged to reignite your passion for life and consider new avenues instead of playing it too safe.
Taurus: Dear Taurus, this week you may choose to eliminate distractions and break free from boredom in order to focus on your ambitions and financial growth. You may put in additional effort toward your work projects or feel inspired to learn something new.
Gemini: Dear Gemini, this week brings an awakening in your energy. You are ready to move forward, leaving behind past baggage and challenges. Momentum, progress, and travel are indicated. You may initiate more communication with those around you.
Cancer: Dear Cancerians, this week brings back your confidence and your ability to stand your ground. Your communication will become more direct and assertive. Discussions related to home, marriage, and family may become more frequent.
Leo: Dear Leo, this week brings major change, transformation, and important decision-making. Move forward with confidence and clarity, taking action without unnecessary delay or hesitation. Practising meditation, grounding, or mindfulness will be helpful.
Virgo: Dear Virgo, this week may bring emotionally challenging feelings to the surface. You are encouraged to challenge your doubts, fears, and painful thoughts instead of giving them power. Engage in hobbies or activities that reignite your passions.
Libra: Dear Libra, this week brings hope, healing, success, and emotional fulfilment. This is an excellent time to lay a strong foundation for your future. Your communication skills, ambition, and drive shall rise. Make the most of this positive period.
Scorpio: Dear Scorpio, there is a strong focus on finances, material comfort, and spending. This period carries a strong message of relaxation, enjoyment, and allowing yourself moments of ease. Be mindful of maintaining the right balance while you are at it.
Sagittarius: Dear Sagittarius, this week you may struggle with your wants and desires. Cravings and impulses could feel stronger than usual, and it will be important to pace yourself. Quiet reflection, grounding practices, or spiritual routines are strongly recommended.
Capricorn: Dear Capricorn, this week stay away from drama and confusing situations. Detach yourself from anything that holds you back, and continue moving toward clarity, freedom, and peace of mind. There is potential for abundance and wish fulfilment.
Aquarius: Dear Aquarius, this week brings clarity, speed, and determination. You are likely to move ahead with strong conviction and a clear sense of direction. Matters of love and romance are looking positive during this phase.
Pisces: Dear Pisces, this week brings fluid and uncertain energy, requiring you to juggle and manage multiple situations. Keep moving forward steadily, even if everything does not feel completely clear yet. This is a good time to explore different avenues.
Thanks For Reading!