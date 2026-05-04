Weekly Tarot Predictions: Tarot Card Reading From May 4th, 2026 To May 10th, 2026 For All Zodiac Signs

By: Akshata Khanolkar | May 04, 2026
Aries: Dear Aries, this week brings creativity, energy, and enthusiasm. You may find yourself looking forward to a new and exciting future. Some of you may travel or begin planning a trip soon. There could be a celebration, party, or wedding to attend.
Taurus: Dear Taurus, this week may bring confusing emotions to the surface, making decision-making feel challenging. Take time for quiet reflection, look beneath the surface and seek solutions that may not be immediately obvious.
Gemini: Dear Gemini, this week brings an awakening in your energy. You are ready to move forward, leaving behind past baggage and challenges. Momentum, progress, and travel are indicated. You may initiate more communication with those around you.
Cancer: Dear Cancerians, you may feel tired of going back and forth on a particular matter, especially related to your career or finances. Work through your fears with patience and seek clarity and answers. This will help you break free from stagnation.
Leo: Dear Leo, this week brings a sense of freedom, expansion, planning, and excitement for new opportunities. You are likely to feel mentally and physically energised, making this a great time for idea generation, travel, exploration, and creative pursuits.
Virgo: Dear Virgo, this week is likely to be busy, bringing strong momentum and forward movement. It is an action-oriented phase where you may need to take initiative and move things ahead. Success, recognition, and attention are also indicated.
Libra: Dear Libra, this week brings grounding energy and a sense of self-assurance. Matters related to money, finances, investments, leadership, and ambition are likely to be at the forefront of your mind. Your previous efforts are beginning to pay off.
Scorpio: Dear Scorpio, this week brings the start of a new financial cycle with strong potential, offering greater stability and security in your life. A new romantic phase may also begin, bringing increased communication and deeper connection.
Sagittarius: Dear Sagittarius, this week may bring confusion, indecision, or difficulty in seeing beyond your usual habits and patterns. Take time for planning, reflection, and exploring alternative solutions. Identify any personal blocks or addictive tendencies.
Capricorn: Dear Capricorn, this week focuses on finances, hard work, dedication, and building something long-lasting. You are advised to move forward slowly but steadily. This is also a good time to learn something new or to guide or teach others.
Aquarius: Dear Aquarius, this week marks a shift from a relatively peaceful phase into a more busy and action-packed period. You may step out more often to communicate and socialise. You may meet a new friend or a potential love interest.
Pisces: Dear Pisces, this week brings your emotions to the forefront. It is a good time to process your feelings and create greater balance and healing within yourself. Allow yourself to experience new emotions and embrace new experiences.
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