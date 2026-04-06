Weekly Tarot Predictions: Tarot Card Reading From April 6th, 2026 To April 12th, 2026 For All Zodiac Signs

By: Akshata Khanolkar | April 06, 2026
Aries: Dear Aries, this week may bring indecision and multiple options. It would be best to take your time and come to a conclusion rather than rushing into anything. Watch your temper. Find healthy ways to release pent-up energy and negativity.
Taurus: Dear Taurus, you may have gone through an emotionally difficult situation and may now choose to walk away from it and focus on your personal well-being. It may be important at this time to guard your privacy, independence, and overall peace.
Gemini: Dear Gemini, this week brings answers and a sense of clarity. You may find yourself in a better position to make choices and move toward your growth. There may be opportunities for travel, freedom, and exploration. Love is also in the air.
Cancer: Dear Cancerians, this week brings change, finality, and transformation. Clarity may begin to emerge, helping you move out of a stuck space. Listen to your inner guidance, take action, keep moving forward and maintain momentum.
Leo: Dear Leo, this week may feel emotionally difficult. However, transformation is also taking place, helping you move on from a challenging situation. Try not to overthink the future or worry about minute details. Surrender what is beyond your control.
Virgo: Dear Virgo, this week you may focus on guarding your emotional well-being and protecting it from those who may not be aligned with you. You may become more vocal about your truth. Strong period for creativity and inspiration.
Libra: Dear Libra, this week brings sharp insight, intellectual clarity, and strong communication. You may use these abilities to address your financial situation, as this is where much of your focus may lie. Keep the bigger picture in mind.
Scorpio: Dear Scorpio, you may have been dealing with a chaotic or competitive situation that has kept you busy and constantly engaged. This week, however, you may prefer to preserve your peace of mind by stepping away from the noise.
Sagittarius: Dear Sagittarius, this week brings a focus on balancing your financial situation skilfully. Resources, and finances may take centre stage during this period. Sharing your thoughts and being open to honest conversations is recommended.
Capricorn: Dear Capricorn, this week calls for resilience. Financial matters may take up much of your attention. Some of you may be saving toward a significant purchase, investment, or building your reserves. Your intuition is likely to be heightened.
Aquarius: Dear Aquarius, this week brings creative insights and a surge of energy. A breakthrough may be on its way. Be mindful of impulses and impatience. Wait, observe, and then take action. Financial matters are likely to be on your mind.
Pisces: Dear Pisces, this week brings positive and supportive energy. You are encouraged to move away from pessimistic thinking and focus on what is working well in your life. There may be clarity, success, and recognition coming your way.
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