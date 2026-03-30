Weekly Tarot Predictions: Tarot Card Reading From March 30th, 2026 To April 5th, 2026 For All Zodiac Signs

Aries

Dear Aries, this week may bring certain truths to light which may not seem pleasant at first, but acceptance will help you move forward in the right direction. If you have been dealing with a difficult situation, this is a time to understand, accept, release and move on. This period encourages you to reassess your thoughts and align yourself with new realities. Healing and inner reconciliation are strongly indicated. It is perfectly alright to take a step back, plan and review your next steps before taking action. Look within and dig deep for the answers. Some of you may begin building a fresh foundation, especially in your career, and are advised to do so slowly, steadily and with intention.

Taurus

Dear Taurus, this week brings your focus toward relationships, especially with family and your partner. There may be a sense of nostalgia or conversations around recent events. You are advised to keep heightened reactions and excess emotions in check. There may be moments of irritability or impulsive responses, either from you or someone close to you who may come across as slightly combative. You are encouraged to seek a balanced, win-win outcome in your interactions. On the financial front, some of you may experience real or perceived concerns that could make it difficult to fully relax. Try not to let these worries take over, and approach matters with a calm and grounded mindset.

Gemini

Dear Gemini, this week brings promising potential and the beginning of a new cycle. Your focus is likely to centre around managing money wisely. It will be about balancing, saving and making the most of what you currently have. Pay attention to your intuition, signs and synchronicities. This will be a spiritually heightened period, bringing insights and moments of inspiration. Be open to accepting truths or realisations that come your way, even if they require adjustment. Healing energy is present as well, particularly in matters related to your home, family and living environment.

Cancer

Dear Cancerians, this week you may take a firm and clear stance against something that does not align with you. A situation could feel sudden or difficult, but it may have been building toward this point for some time. Remember not to let the past hold you back. This is a time to think objectively and make decisions that support your future. Extra patience will be required when dealing with matters related to home and family. You are encouraged to free yourself from limiting circumstances, explore alternative options. Keep a close eye on your mental and physical health.

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Leo

Dear Leo, this week encourages balance, patience, and healing. If your emotions have been running high, this period asks you to restore a sense of equilibrium. Avoid chasing every whim or impulse, as doing so may scatter your energy and waste precious time. It is ok to follow a conventional path for the time being. This is also a time to consciously step away from drama, conflict, or unnecessary chatter. Choosing calm environments and solitude will allow you to reconnect with yourself. Take time to pause, reflect, and then act with intention. Move with awareness rather than urgency and you may find that things begin to align more effortlessly.

Virgo

Dear Virgo, this period may bring impatience along with the possibility of sharp or impulsive exchanges. You could feel unsettled by a situation involving conflict or competition, making it harder to pause and carefully evaluate your thoughts before speaking. Matters related to home and family may feel slightly unclear or difficult to navigate at this time. You are advised to look at the bigger picture. On a positive note, this is a favourable period to begin bringing your ideas to life and engaging in meaningful discussions or exchanges with others. Some of you may also feel drawn toward exploring new job prospects or additional sources of income. The key message here is to remain grounded. Remember, slow and steady wins the race.

Libra

Dear Libra, this period brings home and family-related decisions that need to be addressed. You are advised to keep things clear, logical, and practical, without unnecessary complications. In general, communication will be an important feature of this phase. Keeping lines of communication open with family and loved ones will be essential. Some finance-related concerns could also be troubling you. You may not be on the same page with someone when it comes to managing finances. Maintaining an open and abundance-oriented mindset will be crucial during this time.

Scorpio

Dear Scorpio, this week encourages you to break free from self-imposed restrictions and open yourself to new possibilities. Try to work through your fears and doubts so you are able to make the most of what is available to you. This is a time for fresh starts, dreaming big, travel, exploration, experimentation, and learning. When it comes to finances, adopting an abundance mindset will be helpful. Your personal relationships may feel a little tricky during this phase. Some of you may have to deal with a controlling or demanding person. Try not to feel subdued by this person or their expectations.

Sagittarius

Dear Sagittarius, you may have been dealing with an emotionally difficult situation, and it may continue to cause some concern during this period. You may find yourself stepping back and thinking of ways to defend yourself or respond to a person or situation. Matters related to love and finances may feel tricky. It would be important to keep an eye on your finances and be prudent where necessary, without getting carried away emotionally. You are also advised to be mindful of your own assumptions or the picture someone may be trying to present. Try to look at the truth and accept things for what they are. It will be better to see and test things for yourself before moving ahead. Keeping your eyes and ears open will help you navigate this phase more clearly.

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Capricorn

Dear Capricorn, you may have successfully closed a chapter in your life. This phase may have brought important lessons and wisdom. You are now ready to move into the next phase, which brings a sense of abundance and togetherness with others. This is a time to connect with loved ones and celebrate. There may be parties, gatherings, or social interactions during this period. Some of you may reconnect with friends you have not been in touch with recently, while others may meet a new romantic partner. Those in existing relationships may experience increased passion in their connection. Overall, you are encouraged to maintain a growth and abundance-oriented mindset and continue moving forward.

Aquarius

Dear Aquarius, this week brings focus to love, relationships, partnerships, and the responsibilities that come with them. You may choose to let go of unresolved burdens you have been carrying within your relationships. Some of you may find resolution to an ongoing issue in your connections, especially in romantic situations. Staying receptive to giving and receiving love, and openly discussing matters of the heart, will be important. If you have feelings for someone or wish to improve an existing relationship, you may feel encouraged to take a step forward. This is also a highly creative period, supportive of bringing your ideas to life. Some of you may be offered a new work opportunity that brings a renewed sense of energy and freedom.

Pisces

Dear Pisces, this week you are advised to move toward calmer and more peaceful energy. Some of you may need time away from a hectic routine in order to rest, recover, and heal. Pay attention to your mental and physical health, especially if there are signs of burnout. Taking time to pause and recharge will be important. You may also find it helpful to accept support from people who care about you during this phase. Your savings and the meaningful connections you have built over time may prove supportive now. You may remain connected with a special loved one through calls, texts, or online communication.