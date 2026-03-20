Tarot Card Readings: Here’s What The Cards Suggest From March 22 To April 4 For All Zodiac Signs

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Aries

Ace of Wands: Passion, enthusiasm. It’s a Yes!!

Wow it’s an Ace! May you find success in all that you do! There is Success backed by hard work and luck! There is a spark in relationships new or existing. Passion, enthusiasm, positive energy. There is excitement in the air! Fuel your desires! Achieve! Good vibes only!

Taurus

The Judgement: Resurrection, An awakening, new beginnings!

Life has given you another chance. Boy oh boy it’s a deeply spiritual awakening. Suddenly you feel renewed almost like you have woken up from a deep sleep and know exactly what to do and where to go! It’s a new you. Not everyone gets this chance. It’s a once in a lifetime opportunity to renew and rekindle and to be reborn. The universe will nudge you in a new direction. A very opportune time.

Gemini

Nine of Wands: You have come a long way!

After a long and tiresome but fulfilling journey you know the end / completion is near. Hang in there. Definitely there is light at the end of the tunnel. In this process you have become stronger and wiser. From here on things will get completed quickly . Phew ! Pat yourself ! You are a survivor!

Cancer

Seven of Swords: Mischief, shortcuts, theft , betrayal

Time to be a bit careful. Check the real intentions of people around you. There are chances of theft , betrayal or feeling cheated. Or it could be you who is feeling lazy and finding shortcuts in life . That won’t work . Use diplomacy not aggression. Also legitimatise everything.

Leo

Nine of Pentacles: Financial Independence through hard work .

Leo’s are fierce and independent and love wealth and resources. Look at your accomplishments and feel happy and satisfied. Your hard work , discipline and tenacity has helped you accomplish a lot in terms of resources and abundance. Material possessions are yours. This gives you a feeling of self-confidence, self-reliance and gratitude. Treat yourself ! You deserve it.

Virgo

Ace of Pentacles: New opportunities to make money, wealth creation and abundance.

This period will open new doors. When you least expect god has given you an ace of pentacles. Suddenly out of nowhere new opportunities will brim , new work and wealth creation avenues and more importantly a feeling of stability and security. Confidence is high . All you need to do is act. You know intuitively what works for you and what doesn't.

Libra

3 of Wands: A time of growth , opportunity and expansion.

A beautiful card that talks about trips , voyages and moving in the right direction of actualising your hopes , dreams and goals . Trade and business opportunities will be there maybe even in different countries. You will feel confident and take strides towards success. A positive card in all spheres . Lost things could be found . You will be returning home or going back to something or someone that feels like home .

Scorpio

Death: Major changes , transformation, endings , let go

Is your gut telling you that’s it’s over ? Well then it is ! Metaphorically speaking it is only through death that we are reborn. Time will force you to confront your worst fears and take the right path. NO shortcuts! Sometimes we just have to be brave and face what is in front of us. That is the true path. Move on, let go that which doesn’t serve us. Yes it’s emotional, after all we are only human. However, one day you will look back in gratitude that you were courageous enough. Medically there might be a small operation/ surgery required for some.

Sagittarius

Ace of Swords: Razor sharp Focus!

Cut through the lies, deceit and any confusion that may be there. Focus on what you want and where you want to be. This card asks us to use our intellect over our emotions and our head over our heart to take decisions. It’s an Ace so go full hog, victory will be yours !

Capricorn

King of Cups: Mature , respected, Trustworthy, empathetic.

Use your emotions to guide you! Be the person who embodies all the above! Delve deep in your intuition to find life’s answers. There is an energy within you that allows you to be sensitive yet passionate, fiery yet dependable. Health and vitality shine. Be trustworthy, yet define clear boundaries.

Aquarius

Queen of Pentacles: Mother figure, care , feminine energy

This signifies a good phase financially when you will feel secure and content. Your hard work will have paid off. If your juggling too many family obligations the message is that you have the inherent required resources, just tap onto them. The energy of the card is feminine, kind, rooted and asks us to be in touch with our natural rhythm.

Pisces

Empress: Abundance, beauty , fertility

Your Cup is full. A period of abundance, beauty, luxury, sumptuous feasts, jewelry and the finer things. Fertility and Conception if you are trying to have a child. Pleasure and affairs perhaps a mistress. More so your life is full of abundance of all kinds. Your fountain is flowing with creation and Creativity. A fortunate time.