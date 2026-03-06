Tarot Card Readings: Here’s What The Cards Suggest From March 7 To March 20 For All Zodiac Signs

Aries

3 of Wands – Expansion, coming together

A period of great progress and expansion. Projects, contracts, contacts and communication will all be coming together. A good period for travel. Your efforts will yield results, and work will bring positive outcomes.

Taurus

9 of Cups – Wish fulfilment

You are blessed! One of your greatest wishes will be fulfilled soon. Something that you have worked hard for and yearned for should finally see fruition. A period of luxury and indulgence. You will be in an upbeat mood.

Cancer

Ace of Swords – Clarity and purpose

You will be super focused on your goals. This is a time of great insight and clarity. You will use your intelligence and intellect to make razor-sharp decisions. No emotional drama and no dilly-dallying. Your willpower and decision-making abilities will be strong. Make the most of this period.

Gemini

Hierophant – A period of higher learning

In this period, you will conform to tradition and social belief systems. Following religious customs, conventional paths and traditions will be in your higher good. You will come across many learned teachers and leaders. Marriages and other traditional student-mentor relationships will thrive.

Leo

The Moon – Your subconscious and intuition

A sombre phase wherein you will feel the need to go deeper and listen to your inner voice. Protect your emotions, meditate and spend more time alone. Trust your instincts with whatever is going on in your external space.

Virgo

3 of Cups – Joy and friendships

A fun time when you feel a sense of belonging, joy, celebrations and community. Social events will bring you together. Friends will feel like family. You could be hosting mahjong parties, game nights, etc. You get the drift. The advice is to avoid overindulgence and gossip of all kinds, else misunderstandings can arise. Be cautious.

Libra

4 of Pentacles – Hold on tight

You will feel a strong desire to hold on to your wealth, resources and emotions for fear of losing your grip. You are advised to find balance and be sensible. Try not being over-possessive, stagnant or miserly, as this behaviour will not benefit you. Feel abundant, as you are fine. Be prudent, not over-cautious.

Scorpio

5 of Pentacles – Adverse times

This period could be a bit difficult, especially in terms of finances. You could be feeling the loss of money or an inability to earn more. It may feel like you are limping through this physically and financially. The advice is to continue with full focus and belief, as you will soon get past these difficult times. Hang in there — this too shall pass.

Sagittarius

4 of Wands – Celebrations

There will be some kind of celebrations and rejoicing at home and within the community. There is stability, support and a solid foundation. Engagements, marriages, etc., will be enjoyed. A time of strong and happy family relationships.

Capricorn

Two of Cups – Harmony and partnerships

A period that denotes harmony, emotional connections and partnerships — both platonic and romantic. You will feel in sync with the other. A wonderful time to get things done. Use these emotional connections to create. Feel from the heart.

Aquarius

Empress – A time for nurturing and creating abundance

A very creative time. Your creative and nurturing energies are overflowing. You will feel abundant and radiant. There is luxury and beauty around you. Enjoy and feel grateful for this beautiful life. Give and receive love and abundance.

Pisces

Seven of Cups – A time of illusions and fantasies

Are you building castles in the air? You need to separate reality from your illusions. You could be feeling dreamy, confused, or faced with too many options in life. This period encourages delusions and fantasies. The advice is to cut through the confusion and turn your dreams into realistic and tangible realities.

(Gita Hariani is a numerologist, tarot card reader, Bach flowers practitioner and banker. Follow her on Instagram: @evolvewithgitahariani)