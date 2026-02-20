Tarot Card Readings: Here’s What The Cards Suggest From February 21 To March 6 For All Zodiac Signs

Aries

The Sun: Joy and vitality

A beautiful time to give thanks to everything that brings you joy. Shine on. This period represents joy, success, growth, and expansion. It’s your time in the public light. Your energy and vitality are high. People will notice your achievements and applaud you. Enjoy it and be consistent.

Taurus

Six of Pentacles: Time of giving and receiving

This period will witness a good relationship between you and your earnings. You will be fairly compensated for your efforts. You will receive what is rightfully due to you. This could be in kind, money, rewards, promotion or recognition. You will feel good that everything is fair in your world. Extend the same fairness to people around you. It’s a great feeling to be well compensated for your efforts.

Gemini

Ace of Wands: A new, powerful phase has just opened up for you

A great period to give birth to a new idea, ignite a spark and then fan it into something tangible. Take initiative and then passionately take that idea to its full fledged conclusion. You will feel enthusiastic. There will be success in everything that you do. The trick is to do everything with your whole heart, full confidence and with full passion. New ventures bring luck. New ideas are flowing. You are motivated and inspired.

Cancer

Knight of Wands: Period of high energy, be bold and courageous

There is high energy and momentum all around you. Dream big and act on it. You may feel like a daredevil and impulsive. Take calculated risks. You will move out of the rut and live your life. Travel could be a big positive. Big opportunities and big changes are coming your way. Jump in and seize the moment. Be the risk taker. Your straightforward approach will help. You will be too charismatic to resist.

Leo

Three of Pentacles: Teamwork makes dreamwork

A beautiful time of collaborations and team work. You will work towards building something tangible with good skill sets and work with professional, specialised teams. You should dedicate your efforts for learning and improving. A great period of planning and learning, and being successful.

Virgo

Death: This is a period of transformation

This is a profound period urging you to move on. Be assertive and courageous, and embrace change. You need to leave it all behind to move forward. In literal translation, it means only in death can you be reborn. Once your path is cleared, new opportunities will emerge on their own.

Libra

Temperance: Moderation is the key

This period teaches you to live in moderation and balance. Blend in. You will feel all the forces aligning around you. There is steady progress, harmony and integration. Have a measured and moderate approach to everything in life. Your spiritual and physical worlds will be in harmony.

Scorpio

Hermit: Period of quiet introspection

This is a period to step back. You will feel the need to introspect, look for answers, and reflect. Best to connect with your inner wisdom; your intuition will guide the way. Take a break from your mundane routines and probably go away for some peace, quiet, meditation, and rest. Mountains beckon. Inner growth paves the way to a meaningful and peaceful outer existence.

Sagittarius

Justice: Fairness and truth, law of cause and effect

This period is all about legal contracts, obligations, justice, and truth. What you sow is what you will reap. Believe in honesty and fairness. This is a karmic time to be accountable, responsible and upright. In relationships, legal contracts could take place, such as marriage or divorce settlements, etc.

Capricorn

Wheel of Fortune: This period reflects the ups and downs of life

This period asks us to move along with the changes. There may be big or small shifts happening around you, and the best advice is to adapt. Be flexible. The universe may give you a lot of opportunities. Take action. If you have been going through a difficult time, know that better times will be there soon. This too shall pass. Karmic shifts will be playing out.

Aquarius

Six of Wands: Success, triumph, recognition

A great period to be recognised and applauded for your hard work and dedication. After all the hardships, you will emerge as a winner. It hasn’t been easy. Enjoy your rewards and awards. You have earned it. You are in a commanding position now. You know the value of hard work. A positive period.

Pisces

Page of Cups: There is a youthful and creative energy around you

Take a playful, fun, and imaginative approach to life. Be like a student. Learn a new skill. You are all heart as you open up your heart chakra and feel the love and friendship around you. You give love and receive love. Creativity and intuition are heightened. This period will bring good news. A great time for new ventures. You flow with the universe.

(Gita Hariani is a numerologist, tarot card reader, Bach flowers practitioner and banker. Follow her on Instagram: @evolvewithgitahariani)