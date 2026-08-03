Weekly Tarot Predictions: Tarot Card Reading From August 3rd, 2026 To August 9th, 2026 For All Zodiac Signs

Aries

Dear Aries, this week your thoughts may seem a little muddled initially, or the ideas coming to your mind may not feel fully aligned. However, this is a period to slow down, reflect, and invite greater clarity into your life. Use data, technology, and practical thinking to your advantage. Some of you may have to create stronger boundaries and speak your truth without fear. Do not hesitate to create a clear long-term vision for yourself. As the week progresses, the energy will begin to gain momentum, allowing you to pick up the pace. Your ambition is likely to rise, motivating you to work hard and lay the foundation for something. Some of you may travel to meet friends or loved ones or participate in a celebration or social gathering.

Taurus

Dear Taurus, this week is about recognising your worth and truly valuing yourself. Have confidence in your inner dialogue, intuition, and judgement. It is time to face the truth, see situations for what they really are, and make decisions with confidence instead of second-guessing yourself. This is your time to take action, step into the spotlight, and communicate with conviction. Some of you may feel called to speak your mind more openly or reach out to a new audience with greater confidence. Take charge, be bold, and trust in your abilities. Do what needs to be done unapologetically, while remaining true to yourself and your values.

Gemini

Dear Gemini, this week is about reconnecting with your passions, emotions, and the things that truly inspire you. Some of you may need to look at situations from a fresh perspective, allowing change and transformation into your life. This is also a favourable period to welcome new ideas, exchange valuable information, and remain open to different viewpoints. The answers you have been seeking are likely to reveal themselves gradually. Some of you may begin thinking about settling down, taking your relationship to the next level, discussing marriage, or speaking to your family about your plans. Do not neglect your health during this phase. Pay attention to any aches, pains, or physical discomfort that may be limiting your movement.

Cancer

Dear Cancerians, this week is about exploring new horizons, connecting with new people, and stepping into unfamiliar spaces. It is time to expand your reach, test the waters, and remain open to fresh possibilities. Some of you may begin exploring the potential for a new job, project, or work opportunity. This is also a favourable period for travel or planning a journey. Your confidence is likely to grow during this phase. Some of you may notice improvements in your appearance, receive appreciation for your efforts, or simply feel more comfortable and confident in your own skin. Spending time with your children, or children in general, is also indicated. You may be faced with a difficult or unexpected truth during this period. Handle the situation without letting your emotions get the better of you or revealing too many details.

Leo

Dear Leo, this week is about creating a long-term financial vision that helps you build lasting abundance and wealth. It is important to create greater structure and discipline in your life, as these will be the foundation of your material success. This is an excellent time to capitalise on work and financial opportunities, as well as review your investments. Some of you may explore new avenues for investing or find yourself strategically moving your money to maximise growth. If you have been feeling dissatisfied with your current job, this may be the right time to explore other opportunities or consider a role that genuinely interests and fulfils you. Overall, this period encourages patience, consistent effort, and smart financial planning, knowing that the seeds you plant now will bring rewards in the future.

Virgo

Dear Virgo, this week brings creative inspiration, intuitive guidance, and news that helps you break free and move forward. If you have been waiting for something that felt stuck or delayed, this is the period when you are likely to receive the clarity or answers you have been seeking. You may finally be able to set aside a mental burden or emotional discomfort that has been weighing on you. For some of you, this could even signify the fulfilment of a wish. Those dealing with bureaucratic processes may receive news or progress. Others may take a leap of faith towards higher education or learning. Overall, you are advised to trust your creative spirit, listen to your intuition, and release the weight you have been carrying.

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Libra

Dear Libra, this week you are likely to embody a loving, compassionate, and emotionally understanding energy. There is a strong focus on your relationships, family ties, and the people who matter most to you. Some of you may meet a new love interest, while others may decide to enter into a long-term commitment or take the next step towards settling down. This period also brings tremendous potential and new opportunities, with the possibility of forming alliances and partnerships. You are advised to exercise patience when making financial decisions. Some of you, especially entrepreneurs, may choose to invest in a business or explore ways to expand an existing venture through investments. Avoid taking shortcuts.

Scorpio

Dear Scorpio, this week is about breaking free from confusion and moving away from a chaotic phase. You are advised to choose the path that brings you greater clarity rather than one that keeps you caught in indecision or uncertainty. Take the time to investigate, dig deeper, and uncover the answers you seek. This is also a good period to plan ahead and reflect on how you can progress from your current position. Instead of avoiding difficult situations, try to address them with honesty and acceptance. There is likely to be a great deal of communication and information flowing your way, making this a particularly busy phase. While it is important to stay informed, do not allow the constant noise around you to cloud your judgement. Give yourself the space you need to move forward.

Sagittarius

Dear Sagittarius, this week is about moving on from what did not work out as you had anticipated and turning your focus towards new horizons. It is time for an energy reset, a chance to embrace a rebirth and begin dreaming again. While this period is full of fresh inspiration and possibilities, it will also require practical planning and a clear vision. Some of you may have to build something from the ground up or develop new skills. When it comes to finances, you are advised to be prudent with your money. Some of you may explore alternative sources of income or adopt a new approach to managing your finances. Matters involving your community or a larger group of people may occasionally feel challenging to navigate.

Capricorn

Dear Capricorn, this week brings creative inspiration, passion, leadership, and the desire to explore new possibilities. In many ways, this is your invitation to step outside your comfort zone and think on your feet. Some of you may form a partnership in your personal or professional life to build something meaningful together. Your finances may feel a little challenging to manage or remain an area that requires extra attention. Take the time to understand your emotions and observe how they may be influencing your decisions. Keep a check on your temper and become more aware of your emotional patterns, especially in challenging situations. This is a powerful opportunity to break old patterns, and emerge stronger, and more resilient.

Aquarius

Dear Aquarius, you may have been in thinking mode or contemplating your next few steps. It is now time to gradually move away from indecision and old, stagnant patterns. Although this period may have appeared quiet on the surface, a great deal has been unfolding behind the scenes. You are now entering a phase where you can begin planning with greater clarity, creating a long-term vision for yourself, and taking the lead in finding new ways to progress. Travel or making travel plans is strongly indicated during this phase. There is also fresh energy surrounding your social circle and friendships, with a celebration, gathering, or happy occasion likely for some of you. Overall, your financial situation appears stable and favourable, allowing you peace of mind.

Pisces

Dear Pisces, this period is about using your intelligence and wisdom to cut through confusion and allow clarity to emerge. Challenge the doubts that creep into your mind and rise above uncertainty with objectivity. You may have to deal with some strong personalities during this phase. Trust your judgement, have faith in your ability to lead, and make decisions with conviction. Try not to overcomplicate situations. Use data, facts, and technology to your advantage wherever possible. At the same time, remain open to the creative inspiration that is likely to flow your way, as it may help you discover innovative solutions. Amidst all the activity, make sure to find time to rest, heal, and recharge your mind and body.