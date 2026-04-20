Weekly Tarot Predictions: Tarot Card Reading From April 20th, 2026 To April 26th, 2026 For All Zodiac Signs

Aries

Dear Aries, this week your attention will be focused on your finances. You are advised to take your time to gain a clear understanding of your financial situation, especially if you have been feeling uncertain about your stability. Making thoughtful and well-considered choices now will be important. Avoid making impulsive decisions, particularly when it comes to money. It may be best to delay major financial commitments until you feel more confident and have better clarity. Some of you may seek support from your loved ones, while others may find themselves offering help in return. New team dynamics or fresh collaborations are also possible during this phase.

Taurus

Dear Taurus, this week highlights partnerships, teamwork, and collaborations. You may experience some pushback, competition, or moments of chaos in your interactions with others. Blending different personalities could feel challenging, especially as ambitions, both yours and those around you are stirred. In some cases, this may even relate to competing for the same role or opportunity. Your home and family life may also undergo certain changes or transformations during this phase. You are advised to take a step back when needed to observe your surroundings and understand the people around you before making a move. A strategic and well-thought-out response will be far more effective than reacting impulsively.

Gemini

Dear Gemini, this week brings a surge of energy, creativity, and passion. You may feel inclined to move ahead quickly and take a leap of faith. There is a strong focus on working on your personal projects or hobbies during this phase. Your friendships and home life could undergo some transformation. At the same time, it is important to check whether you are taking on too many responsibilities by trying to lead everything. It may be beneficial to release some of these burdens and step back when needed. It is perfectly fine to focus on your personal goals and milestones without involving everyone. For some of you, a new romantic cycle may also begin.

Cancer

Dear Cancerians, this week brings a focus on your relationships, especially friendships and romantic connections. You may feel a lack of clarity or answers within these bonds, and are advised to use your emotional intelligence to look beyond what is visible on the surface. Avoid taking things at face value. Tap into your intuition and inner knowing. This can be a spiritually enriching period for those who wish to connect more deeply with these energies. You are encouraged to open up and express your truth, but only after carefully weighing your words. Practice tact in your communication, and ask pertinent questions where necessary.

Leo

Dear Leo, this week is about standing your ground and making decisions that help you defend your ideas and opinions. You may feel inclined to take control of certain areas of your life and strive for personal wins. This period could bring change, transformation, and even travel. Your financial plans or sense of material stability may feel slightly unsettled due to an unexpected situation, but it is unlikely to be overly concerning. You may also feel drawn to attracting new opportunities and expanding your reach. Some of you could explore new geographies or widen your circle by connecting with a broader community of people.

Virgo

Dear Virgo, this week brings clarity and decisive energy. You are likely to adopt a logical and practical approach. Some of you may choose to cut out what no longer serves you, freeing yourself from situations that have been unhelpful or painful. You may no longer wish to carry certain burdens and could feel ready to step into a new cycle that excites you and allows you to shine. Some of you may travel, while others may simply allow their imagination to expand and explore new possibilities. Hold on to the vision you have created for yourself, and remember that you are not alone, even if it may feel that way at times. God, Spirit, or the Universe has your back.

Libra

Dear Libra, this week marks the end of a difficult and emotionally challenging chapter. A new phase is emerging, bringing the potential for abundance, success, and recognition. It is now time to step out of your comfort zone and explore new possibilities. Be patient with yourself as you initiate changes and move toward better outcomes. You may feel as though you are in an in-between phase, but remember, you are still making progress. Travel, reading, and learning are strongly indicated during this time. Those considering higher education may gain clarity about the course they wish to pursue. You may also develop a better understanding of how to navigate relationships with authority figures.

Scorpio

Dear Scorpio, this week calls for breaking free from boredom and uninspiring routines. Some of you may be staying within your comfort zone or hesitating to initiate change due to fear. It is important to address any fears around lack or scarcity, as they may hold you back. You could miss out on a valuable opportunity if you are unwilling to explore what is being offered. Take a leap of faith when something genuinely shows potential. Once you find what truly aligns with you, you will feel motivated to invest your time and energy into learning and growth. You are also advised to manage any anxiety related to your loved ones and first gain clarity on what works best for you.

Sagittarius

Dear Sagittarius, this week is about making firm decisions and creating balance and structure in your life. You may feel inclined to adopt better routines and practices to improve your overall quality of life. During this phase, you may find yourself offering your resources or advice to others. However, it is equally important to take time for rest, recuperation, and unwinding. Be mindful of your energy, and use discernment when choosing where to invest your time and effort. This is also a good period for spiritual practices and rituals. You may feel more in tune with your emotions and better able to articulate your thoughts with clarity.

Capricorn

Dear Capricorn, this week calls for taking a step back from excessive socialising or interactions. This is not about ego, but about creating space for rest and setting healthy boundaries so you can focus on what truly matters. Some of you may need this time to reset your sleep schedule or address what has been weighing on your mind. Try to ease your need for validation and the urge to take the lead in everything, just enough to help you regain balance. A period of introspection and quiet reflection will help you prioritise more effectively and get back on track.

Aquarius

Dear Aquarius, this week is about healing and taking a step back to focus on your overall well-being. Spending time at home and within your comfort zone is recommended. Rest, sleep, and recharging your energy will be especially important during this phase. Some of you may need to stand up for yourselves and put an end to something that has been causing issues, even if it leads to conflict. Making firm decisions will be crucial. You may have been envisioning a fresh start for some time now, and this energy continues to build. Matters related to love and romance are also likely to be on your mind.

Pisces

Dear Pisces, this week is about energetic cleansing and restoring balance. It is a good time to clear out clutter and make space as fresh energy begins to enter your life. You are likely to feel more confident, with rising energy levels that encourage you to take action. Planning ahead will help you move forward with clarity and momentum. You can accomplish a great deal during this phase if you stay focused and committed. Some of you may connect with seniors or authority figures. Matters related to love and romance, however, may feel a bit scattered or confusing. Try to spend time outdoors, especially in open spaces.