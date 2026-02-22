'We Wouldn't Be Here Without You': BLACKPINK Members Credit Fans For Becoming 1st Artist With 100 Million YouTube Subscribers - WATCH

It's official, BLACKPINK has rewritten YouTube history. The global K-pop girl group has become the first official artist channel in the world to cross a staggering 100 million subscribers on YouTube, cementing their digital dominance nearly a decade after launching their channel in June 2016.

According to YouTube and their agency YG Entertainment, the milestone was achieved around 7 p.m. on Friday, roughly nine years and eight months since their first upload. The channel now features 648 videos and continues to grow at lightning speed. To mark the moment, YouTube presented the band with a custom Red Diamond Creator Award.

BLACKPINK's emotional reaction

The four members shared their excitement in a celebratory video posted on their official social media with the caption: "BLACKPINK HITS 100 MILLION SUBSCRIBERS ON YOUTUBEㅣThank you BLINKs!"

Opening the clip together, they greeted fans with, "Hello, this is BLACKPINK." Group vocalist Jisoo proudly announced, "The BLACKPINK YouTube channel has become the first official artist channel in the world to reach 100 million subscribers. Celebrating this, we received YouTube's Red Diamond Button."

Watch it below:

Rapper-singer Jennie thanked the fans, stating, "We would like to sincerely thank everyone who has always shown interest in our music and supported us with so much love. We're especially happy that we achieved this incredible record together with Blinks."

"This milestone is especially meaningful as we are apparently the first official artist channel to reach 100 million subscribers on YouTube," said vocalist Rose.

Dancer and rapper Lisa closed the message with heartfelt gratitude: "Most of all, thank you Blinks, for watching, listening, and growing with us every step of the way. We wouldn't be here without you."

A record-breaking YouTube legacy

This isn't the group’s first YouTube triumph. Back in July 2020, they became the first non-English-language act to enter the platform’s top five by subscribers. By September 2021, they had surpassed global superstars like Ariana Grande, Eminem, Ed Sheeran, Marshmello, and Justin Bieber to claim the No. 1 spot worldwide, a position they still hold.

Their impact is equally massive in views. Nine of their music videos, including Ddu-Du Ddu-Du and Kill This Love, are part of YouTube’s Billion Views Club. They also hold three spots among the top 10 most-viewed music videos within 24 hours of release.

YG Entertainment reports that BLACKPINK now has 50 videos exceeding 100 million views, while total channel views have crossed 41.1 billion. The group is even recognised by Guinness World Records as the most-viewed band on YouTube.

Interest has surged further ahead of their upcoming third EP, Deadline, set for release next Friday. Since announcing the project on January 15, the channel has been adding roughly 10,000 subscribers daily, with over 3.3 billion views generated in the past year alone.