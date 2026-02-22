 'We Wouldn't Be Here Without You': BLACKPINK Members Credit Fans For Becoming 1st Artist With 100 Million YouTube Subscribers - WATCH
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyle'We Wouldn't Be Here Without You': BLACKPINK Members Credit Fans For Becoming 1st Artist With 100 Million YouTube Subscribers - WATCH

'We Wouldn't Be Here Without You': BLACKPINK Members Credit Fans For Becoming 1st Artist With 100 Million YouTube Subscribers - WATCH

BLACKPINK has become the first official artist channel to surpass 100 million YouTube subscribers. The group thanked fans in a heartfelt video, saying, “We wouldn't be here without you.” With 41.1 billion total views, nine billion-view videos, and a new EP, Deadline, on the way, the K-pop quartet continues to dominate global digital charts.

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Sunday, February 22, 2026, 12:04 PM IST
article-image

It's official, BLACKPINK has rewritten YouTube history. The global K-pop girl group has become the first official artist channel in the world to cross a staggering 100 million subscribers on YouTube, cementing their digital dominance nearly a decade after launching their channel in June 2016.

According to YouTube and their agency YG Entertainment, the milestone was achieved around 7 p.m. on Friday, roughly nine years and eight months since their first upload. The channel now features 648 videos and continues to grow at lightning speed. To mark the moment, YouTube presented the band with a custom Red Diamond Creator Award.

BLACKPINK's emotional reaction

The four members shared their excitement in a celebratory video posted on their official social media with the caption: "BLACKPINK HITS 100 MILLION SUBSCRIBERS ON YOUTUBEㅣThank you BLINKs!"

FPJ Shorts
Big Relief For Commuters! Mumbai-Pune Missing Link Almost Ready; Will There Be A Toll Hike? Here's What We Know
Big Relief For Commuters! Mumbai-Pune Missing Link Almost Ready; Will There Be A Toll Hike? Here's What We Know
Nagaland State Lottery Result: February 22, 2026, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Yamuna Sambad Morning Sunday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: February 22, 2026, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Yamuna Sambad Morning Sunday Weekly Draw
Shikhar Dhawan Dons ₹65 Lakh 18-K Gold Watch During 'Bhangra' Celebrations With Wife Sophie Shine At Their Wedding
Shikhar Dhawan Dons ₹65 Lakh 18-K Gold Watch During 'Bhangra' Celebrations With Wife Sophie Shine At Their Wedding
No Entry Even One Minute Late: BIEAP AP Intermediate Exams 2026 Start Tomorrow; Check Important Guidelines and Reporting Time
No Entry Even One Minute Late: BIEAP AP Intermediate Exams 2026 Start Tomorrow; Check Important Guidelines and Reporting Time

Opening the clip together, they greeted fans with, "Hello, this is BLACKPINK." Group vocalist Jisoo proudly announced, "The BLACKPINK YouTube channel has become the first official artist channel in the world to reach 100 million subscribers. Celebrating this, we received YouTube's Red Diamond Button."

Watch it below:

Rapper-singer Jennie thanked the fans, stating, "We would like to sincerely thank everyone who has always shown interest in our music and supported us with so much love. We're especially happy that we achieved this incredible record together with Blinks."

Read Also
'I Feel Extremely Disturbed...': BTS' V Breaks Silence On Private Chats Used As Evidence In HYBE Vs...
article-image

"This milestone is especially meaningful as we are apparently the first official artist channel to reach 100 million subscribers on YouTube," said vocalist Rose.

Dancer and rapper Lisa closed the message with heartfelt gratitude: "Most of all, thank you Blinks, for watching, listening, and growing with us every step of the way. We wouldn't be here without you."

A record-breaking YouTube legacy

This isn't the group’s first YouTube triumph. Back in July 2020, they became the first non-English-language act to enter the platform’s top five by subscribers. By September 2021, they had surpassed global superstars like Ariana Grande, Eminem, Ed Sheeran, Marshmello, and Justin Bieber to claim the No. 1 spot worldwide, a position they still hold.

Read Also
KATSEYE's Manon Takes Temporary Break From The Group To Focus On Health: 'Can't Wait To See You...
article-image

Their impact is equally massive in views. Nine of their music videos, including Ddu-Du Ddu-Du and Kill This Love, are part of YouTube’s Billion Views Club. They also hold three spots among the top 10 most-viewed music videos within 24 hours of release.

YG Entertainment reports that BLACKPINK now has 50 videos exceeding 100 million views, while total channel views have crossed 41.1 billion. The group is even recognised by Guinness World Records as the most-viewed band on YouTube.

Interest has surged further ahead of their upcoming third EP, Deadline, set for release next Friday. Since announcing the project on January 15, the channel has been adding roughly 10,000 subscribers daily, with over 3.3 billion views generated in the past year alone.

Follow us on