'We Were Preparing For Surgery': Dog Swallows Earbud In Viral Video – Here's What Happened Next

Image Courtesy: Instagram (@tyson_the_pawboy)

What started as a playful time turned into a terrifying experience for one pet family. Tyson, a popular dog featured on Instagram account tyson_the_pawboy, recently became the centre of a viral story after accidentally swallowing an earbud.

The incident happened around 1:30 in the morning while Tyson was playing. According to his owners, the following day was filled with worry as they rushed him to the veterinarian to understand what had happened. An X-ray soon revealed the missing earbud sitting inside Tyson's stomach.

Sharing the ordeal online, the family explained, "An X-ray confirmed that the earbud was inside his stomach. The doctor advised us to first try lactulose syrup and wait for it to pass naturally. If it didn't move, surgery would be the only option."

With surgery looming as a possibility, Tyson's family spent the next 24 hours carefully monitoring him. They regularly took him on walks and watched for any signs that the earbud was moving through his system. What made the situation even more stressful was that Tyson, who normally relieves himself twice a day, didn't poop at all.

A second X-ray brought little reassurance. The earbud had barely shifted, prompting the family to start preparing for surgery.

Then came the unexpected twist. "Just one hour before the surgery... He finally pooped. And there it was — the earbud had come out safely!" they shared, recalling the moment of relief.

Check out the viral video below:

The owners later used the experience to warn fellow pet parents about the dangers of leaving small electronic items within reach of animals. In the video's caption, they highlighted that earbuds contain lithium batteries, which can cause serious burns, blockages, and other medical complications if swallowed.

"Please keep earbuds, batteries, and other small items out of your pet's reach. It only takes a second for an accident to happen," they added.

The dramatic video has now amassed more than 1.2 million views, with many viewers celebrating Tyson's lucky escape while thanking his owners for raising awareness about everyday household hazards that can pose serious risks to curious pets.