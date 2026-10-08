'We Indians Are A Disgrace': Actor Sumeet Raghvan Expresses Anger Over Tourists Polluting Himachal Pradesh's Scenic Mountains

Actor Sumeet Raghvan Expresses Anger Over Tourists Polluting Himachal Pradesh's Scenic Mountains | Instagram

Actor Sumeet Raghvan has shared a video on his Instagram handle on Thursday, October 8, 2026, from his adventure to the Tattapani hot springs. In the video, the Badi Doooor Se Aaye Hai actor expressed his disappointment over the growing problem of littering in Himachal Pradesh, calling out tourists for leaving behind waste in the scenic mountain state. The actor took to social media to voice his anger and questioned the lack of civic sense among visitors who enjoy the region’s natural beauty but fail to keep it clean.

Sumeet Raghavan lashes out for littering in the Himalayas

Sumeet Raghvan shared a video from his adventure to the Tattapani hot springs, in which he showcased how tourists have littered the surroundings. He shared the video on Thursday, October 8, 2026.

Sharing his concerns, he said, "We came to Himachal to witness the Tattapani Hot Springs. We are associated with a school called Indus Paragliding School. People from various professions are a part of this adventure."

He showed his garbage, including wrappers, bottles, etc., which he carried by himself in a plastic bag.

The actor said, "I have been carrying this with myself, which we used," he said while showing garbage scattered across parts of Himachal Pradesh. The actor shared that while the group, with whom he was roaming, embarked on the journey to witness the hot springs.

'This fault is in the Indian DNA'

Himachal Pradesh is known for its snow-capped mountains, forests, rivers and picturesque valleys, attracting tourists from across India throughout the year. Popular destinations such as Shimla, Manali, Kasol, Dharamshala and Spiti Valley witness a significant tourist footfall, particularly during the summer and winter holiday seasons. The Chumbak actor said, "It's shameful that we are destroying such a beautiful ecological space. I think this is one of the faults in Indian DNA."

Plea to Himachal's government to take action

The rise in tourism has also brought concerns over waste management, plastic pollution and environmental degradation. Disposable bottles, food packaging and other forms of litter are often found along roadsides, trekking routes and popular viewpoints. Pleading to the state government, Sumeet said, "I request the Himachal government, because citizens would never develop civic sense, to take strict action."