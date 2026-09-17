'We Honour The Divine Architect': CM Fadnavis Extends Greetings On Vishwakarma Jayanti; Know Why It Is Celebrated?

CM Fadnavis Extends Greetings On Vishwakarma Jayanti | X

Vishwakarma Puja is also known as Vishwakarma Jayanti. It is a significant Hindu celebration honouring Lord Vishwakarma, who is respected as the heavenly architect and artisan. This year, the festival is celebrated on Thursday, September 17. On this auspicious day, Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis extended wishes on his social media handle. This celebration is especially important for people in different fields and occupations, such as craftspeople, technicians, builders, repairmen, and labourers.

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Maharashtra CM extends wishes

On Thursday, September 17, 2026, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis extended warm greetings on the occasion of Vishwakarma Jayanti, celebrating Lord Vishwakarma as the divine architect and master craftsman of the universe. Sharing the picture of the deity Vishwakarma on X, he wrote, "On the auspicious occasion of Vishwakarma Jayanti, we honour the divine architect and the craftsman of the universe, Lord Vishwakarma!"

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Significance of Vishwakarma Jayanti

According to Hindu mythology, Lord Vishwakarma is regarded as the creator of several divine structures, weapons and celestial objects. He is also believed to have constructed legendary cities and palaces associated with Hindu deities. Because of this association with craftsmanship and construction, devotees worship him for skill, creativity, prosperity and success in their professions.

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About Vishwakarma Puja

Vishwakarma Puja is a Hindu celebration of honouring Lord Vishwakarma, who is known as the celestial architect and engineer of the cosmos, on Kanya Sankranti (the day the sun transitions into the Virgo zodiac sign). Artisans, engineers, and industrial workers are seen revering their tools, machines, and work environments to request blessings for creativity, innovation, safety, and prosperity in their labour.

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The celebration of the festival is marked with excitement in workplaces and offices throughout India, especially in regions such as West Bengal, Odisha, and Karnataka. The auspicious day is special for those who rely on tools and machinery in their daily work, as it is thought that by worshiping these items, they will not only achieve success but also guarantee they work efficiently and smoothly.