BHEL Factory Premises To Remain Open From 7.00am To 1.00pm On Vishwakarma Puja |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): BHEL Bhopal will celebrate Vishwakarma Puja on September 17, with the factory premises remaining open to visitors from 7:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Employees and their family members will be allowed entry on presentation of their BHEL identity card (smart card) and medical certificate. Contract labourers and their spouses and children can enter through Gates 1, 5 and 6 on producing their smart card and ESI card. Retired BHEL employees who are members of BHEL-RECHS will be permitted entry through Gates 1 and 6 with their Aadhaar card and photo medical book.

For security reasons, explosives, weapons, tape recorders/transistors, handbags, cameras, binoculars and camera-enabled mobile phones will not be permitted inside the factory.

The theme of this year’s tableau is “Ab Bhavishya Mein BHEL Aise Bhi Ho Daksh, Solar, Wind, Water, Nuclear, Hydrogen Ho Lakshya,” highlighting BHEL’s vision for future energy technologies.

Visitors will not be permitted in several restricted areas, including the UHV Laboratory, Gas & Power Plant, Flammable Store, CIT Department, Computer Building, Telephone Exchange, Administrative Building, Hydro Laboratory, Control Gear Laboratory, CET Laboratory, Testing Laboratory, all Annexures and Electroplating Shop.