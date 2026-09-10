Spirituality Missing Among Most People Today, Says Author Kartikeya Vajpai While Discussing Debut Novel In Bhopal | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The goal of all religions is to make human beings spiritual, but spirituality appears to be missing among most people today, said author Kartikeya Vajpai, son-in-law of former Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar.

Speaking to media persons in the city on Wednesday, Vajpai said religions were fundamentally meant to inculcate godly virtues and encourage people to become better human beings.

“But that doesn’t seem to be happening,” he said, while stressing the need for individuals to reconnect with their inner selves.

Vajpai was speaking about his debut novel, The Unbecoming, published by Penguin Random House India. The book features forewords by the 14th Dalai Lama and Swami Sarvapriyananda.

During the interaction, Vajpai spoke about the experiences and ideas that shaped The Unbecoming, drawing upon his journey across law, sport and philosophy.

He said meaningful transformation did not require people to escape from the world or abandon their everyday responsibilities.

Instead, genuine change begins by turning inward and reconnecting with a relationship that people often neglect the most: the one they have with themselves.