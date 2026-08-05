WATCH: Viral 'Ice Chain' Trend Leaves Internet In Splits As Creator Turns Gold Necklace Into Frozen Fashion Statement

Instagram, @mucherla.aruna

The internet has discovered yet another bizarre DIY trend, and this time it's all about staying cool, quite literally. A content creator has gone viral after showcasing an unusual "ice chain" that combines jewellery with frozen ice cubes, leaving social media users both amused and intrigued.

In the now-viral video, the creator demonstrates how to make the quirky accessory using a simple ice tray and a gold chain. She carefully places the chain inside the ice tray, ensuring that both ends remain outside the water so they don't freeze into the cubes. She then fills the tray with water and places it in the freezer until the ice solidifies around the necklace.

WATCH VIDEO:

Once frozen, the ice cubes are removed from the tray with the gold chain running through them, transforming it into a one-of-a-kind icy necklace. The creator then wears the frozen accessory around her neck, joking that it's the latest way to beat the summer heat while making a bold fashion statement.

The unusual DIY quickly grabbed attention online, with many viewers calling it one of the most creative and funniest summer hacks they've seen. While some praised the creator's imagination, others couldn't stop laughing at the practicality of wearing blocks of ice around the neck.

Netizens flooded the comments section with witty reactions, joking that the accessory would keep anyone cool for a few minutes before turning into a puddle. Others pointed out that while the icy necklace might offer instant relief from the heat, enduring freezing ice directly against the skin would be far from comfortable.