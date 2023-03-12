WATCH: South African rapper Costa Titch collapses on stage while performing at music festival in Jo'burg; dies

Costa Titch | Twitter

In a tragic incident, South African rapper and songwriter Costa Titch collapsed and died at the Ultra South Africa music festival in Johannesburg.

The 27-year-old was performing one of his songs, when he collapsed on stage. Later, he stood up and continued his performance, only to collapse again and die.

Costa Tsobanoglou, better known as Costa Titch, was a rising artist from Mbombela, near the border with Swatini and Mozambique. His most successful single, Big Flexa, has received over 45 million views on YouTube, and a remix featuring US artist Akon was recently released.

A video has surfaced on the internet that shows the moment when Costa fell on stage but quickly regained his footing before fainting shortly after. The cause of his death is currently unknown.

South African rapper Costa Titch has reportedly #diedsuddenly on stage at a music festival. pic.twitter.com/zAbzWCmBlk — DiedSuddenly (@DiedSuddenly_) March 12, 2023

Read Also Harry Styles drinks out of a shoe at Australia Concert; video goes viral