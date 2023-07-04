 Sawan 2023: Devotees Across India Offer Prayers To Lord Shiva On First Day Of Holy Month
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleSawan 2023: Devotees Across India Offer Prayers To Lord Shiva On First Day Of Holy Month

Sawan 2023: Devotees Across India Offer Prayers To Lord Shiva On First Day Of Holy Month

The first day of Sawan/Shrawan month (the holy month dedicated to Lord Shiva) is being observed with utmost devotion in different parts of India with fasting and prayers; WATCH Videos from different temples of the country

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, July 04, 2023, 10:34 AM IST
article-image
Prayers Offered On The First Day of Sawan Month Across India | Screengrab- Twitter

The month of Shrawan or Savan starts from today, July 4 (Tuesday) till August 31 (Thursday). This time it is 'Adhik Shrawan Maas' after a long gap of 19 years meaning Shrawan month will last for two months and will be 59 days long this year. Eight Sawan Mondays or Somwars will be observed instead of four.

An auspicious month for Hindus, Lord Shiva and Maa Parvati are worshipped during the entire month. Devotees observe fasts (Sawan Somwar) every Monday for Lord Shiva and offer panchamrit, jaggery, bhuna chana, bel patra, datura, milk, rice, chandan. Fast for Mata Parvati, 'Mangala Gauri Vrat', is observed every Tuesday of this holy month. In this month, Shiva devotees start their kanwar yatra, visit holy places and offer Ganga water to Lord Shiva.

The first day of Sawan/Shrawan month is being observed with utmost devotion in different parts of India. Take a look:

Uttar Pradesh: Devotees offer prayers at Nageshwar Nath Temple in Ayodhya on the first day of Sawan month.

WATCH:

Delhi: Devotees throng Shree Gauri Shankar Temple in Chandni Chowk to offer prayers on the first day of Sawan month.

WATCH:

Madhya Pradesh: Aarti performed at Shree Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain on the first day of Sawan month.

WATCH:

Read Also
5 Splendid Shiva Temples In India Signifying The Five Essential Elements Of Life You Must Visit
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Sawan 2023: Devotees Across India Offer Prayers To Lord Shiva On First Day Of Holy Month

Sawan 2023: Devotees Across India Offer Prayers To Lord Shiva On First Day Of Holy Month

From Anger To Anxiety; 7 Magical Tricks To Instantly Feel Better

From Anger To Anxiety; 7 Magical Tricks To Instantly Feel Better

Looking For The Perfect Earrings To Wear On Your Next Date? 6 Picks For Classic Pearl Earrings!

Looking For The Perfect Earrings To Wear On Your Next Date? 6 Picks For Classic Pearl Earrings!

5 Innovative Ways To Make Healthy French Fries

5 Innovative Ways To Make Healthy French Fries

Monsoon Skin Care: 8 Things To Consider Before Buying Moisturizer For Rainy Days

Monsoon Skin Care: 8 Things To Consider Before Buying Moisturizer For Rainy Days