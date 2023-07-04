Sawan 2023: Devotees Across India Offer Prayers To Lord Shiva On First Day Of Holy Month

Prayers Offered On The First Day of Sawan Month Across India | Screengrab- Twitter

The month of Shrawan or Savan starts from today, July 4 (Tuesday) till August 31 (Thursday). This time it is 'Adhik Shrawan Maas' after a long gap of 19 years meaning Shrawan month will last for two months and will be 59 days long this year. Eight Sawan Mondays or Somwars will be observed instead of four.

An auspicious month for Hindus, Lord Shiva and Maa Parvati are worshipped during the entire month. Devotees observe fasts (Sawan Somwar) every Monday for Lord Shiva and offer panchamrit, jaggery, bhuna chana, bel patra, datura, milk, rice, chandan. Fast for Mata Parvati, 'Mangala Gauri Vrat', is observed every Tuesday of this holy month. In this month, Shiva devotees start their kanwar yatra, visit holy places and offer Ganga water to Lord Shiva.

The first day of Sawan/Shrawan month is being observed with utmost devotion in different parts of India. Take a look:

Uttar Pradesh: Devotees offer prayers at Nageshwar Nath Temple in Ayodhya on the first day of Sawan month.

WATCH:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Delhi: Devotees throng Shree Gauri Shankar Temple in Chandni Chowk to offer prayers on the first day of Sawan month.

WATCH:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Madhya Pradesh: Aarti performed at Shree Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain on the first day of Sawan month.

WATCH:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Read Also 5 Splendid Shiva Temples In India Signifying The Five Essential Elements Of Life You Must Visit