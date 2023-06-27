5 Splendid Shiva Temples In India Signifying The Five Essential Elements Of Life

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 27, 2023
1. Jambukeswarar Temple in Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu represents the 'Water' element: Maa Parvati is said to have made the Lingam out of water of Cauvery River for worship and for her penance
Pics credit: Twitter @AnkitaBnsl
2. Arunachaleswarar Temple in Tamil Nadu: The Shivalinga here represents the 'Fire' element and is referred to as 'Agni Lingam'. Lord Shiva is worshipped as 'Arunachalesvara' or 'Annamalaiyar' here
3. Ekambareswarar Temple in Kanchipuram, Tamil Nadu: The Shivalinga here represents the 'Earth' element or 'Prithvi' referred to as 'Prithvi Lingam'. Lord Shiva is worshipped as 'Ekambareswarar' or 'Ekambaranathar' or 'Rajlingeswaram'
4. Kalahastheeswara/ Srikalahasti Temple in Andhra Pradesh: The Shivalinga here represents the 'Air' element; also known as, 'Vayu Lingam'. Lord Shiva in his aspect as 'Vayu' is worshiped as 'Kalahastheeswara'
5. Thillai Nataraja Temple/ Chidambaram Nataraja Temple in Tamil Nadu: The Shivalinga here represents the 'Sky' element. In the gold roofed sanctum sanctorum of the temple, the Lord Shiva is worshipped in three forms: Nataraja- 'Lord of the Dance' and is seen performing 'Ananda Tandava'; 'Crystal Linga', the semi form and the 'Empty Space', the formless.
