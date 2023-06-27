5 Splendid Shiva Temples In India Signifying The Five Essential Elements Of Life

5. Thillai Nataraja Temple/ Chidambaram Nataraja Temple in Tamil Nadu: The Shivalinga here represents the 'Sky' element. In the gold roofed sanctum sanctorum of the temple, the Lord Shiva is worshipped in three forms: Nataraja- 'Lord of the Dance' and is seen performing 'Ananda Tandava'; 'Crystal Linga', the semi form and the 'Empty Space', the formless.