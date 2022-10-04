Watch: Not a cake-walk, it's a mud walk for Balenciaga at the Paris Fashion Week

Luxury brand Balenciaga made the headlines for their bizarre ramp walk during the Paris Fashion Week. Instead of a casual run through on stage, Balenciaga had conceptualised a mud-walk, which instantly became a hit among fashion lovers.

Reportedly, the event took place on Sunday (local time), and the visuals from it surfaced on social media soon after the session. Netizens were stunned to see models gracefully walk on a muddy path.

Watch:

The video which is now viral on Instagram, showed Kanye West sporting an oversized flak jacket, leather trousers, and a baseball cap with a hoodie. Meanwhile, American supermodel Bella Hadid, who caught attention for her dress spray-paint was also featured in the the fashion show.

Demna Gvasalia, Balenciaga's creative director, is the master mind behind the ideation. He was quoted in reports as saying about the idea, "digging for the truth and being down to earth".

Take a look at how Instagram users reacted on seeing the video: