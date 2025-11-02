Watch: Nita Ambani Celebrates Her 62nd Birthday In Jamnagar, Shines In Exquisite Rani Pink Kurta

Businesswoman and chairperson of Reliance Foundation, Nita Ambani, rang in her 62nd birthday on November 1 with elegance and a touch of surprise. One of her birthday celebration took place in Jamnagar, where her team organised a heartfelt surprise for her, and the video of the joyous moment is already winning hearts online.

Watch the video below:

Nita Ambani's birthday celebration in Jamnagar

The celebration video, shared by an Ambani fan page, captures a glowing Nita Ambani walking into a floral decorated room, visibly delighted by the unexpected gesture. Her team, singing the birthday song with enthusiasm, had lined the entrance with rose petals and adorned the space with festive decor. What followed was a heartwarming sight with Nita cutting her birthday cake, sharing it with her staff, and even breaking into a happy dance. The sweetest moment of all was when a team member playfully smeared a bit of cake frosting on her nose, prompting laughter all around.

Ditched saree for a suit

While the occasion was intimate, Nita's style, as always, was nothing short of exquisite. Swapping her signature sarees for a more relaxed ensemble, she embraced a regal yet understated look in a rani pink embroidered kurta set.

The ensemble featured intricate zari and sequin embroidery with touches of brocade detailing and delicate patti work along the neckline and cuffs. Its subtle high-low hem and relaxed silhouette added a modern twist to the traditional design. She paired it with flared palazzo pants that carried matching gold embroidery along the hem.

Accessorising with finesse, Nita opted for pink embellished sandals, a stack of gold bracelets, a statement diamond ring, and stunning polki drop earrings that added just the right sparkle.

Her makeup was equally stunning with muted smoky eyes, softly blushed cheeks, a pink bindi and glossy pink lips. Lastly, her hair was styled in a center-parted messy braid adorned with delicate floral accents.