WATCH: Tourists escape as World Heritage site Petra flooded; Jordan hit by heavy rainfall

Petra UNESCO World Heritage Site | Screengrab

The ancient city of Petra is a historical heritage site located in Jordan and is one of the most iconic archaeological sites in the world. It is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and is renowned for its intricate rock-cut architecture.

The beautiful city of Petra has once again hit by a major flood like the past. Officials and the Petra Development and Tourism Region Authority (PDTRA) called for the evacuation of tourists from the area.

Due to heavy rains, water from the surrounding mountains cascaded down into the rose-colored city, eventually flooding it.

In 2018, more than 20 people were killed in floods in the area. Videos and footages started surfacing on social media that showed floodwaters raging through the site. The chaotic scenes depicted sandy water cascading down cliffs, rivers running through what would usually be walkways, and people trying to escape in vehicles.

The calamity at the UNESCO World Heritage site triggered the evacuation of 1,700 people, according to reports. Jordan’s public security directorate issued a severe weather warning on Dec 23 and reported that landslides and rockfall could occur.

Also this weekend, flash floods hit Mecca, Saudi Arabia, causing damage to vehicles and property. Driving rain in Baghdad and other Iraqi cities forced municipal workers to pump water from choked streets.

Reports of floods also filtered in from the United Arab Emirates, Gaza, and Alexandria, Egypt as per a media outlet.

