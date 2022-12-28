In pics: Bomb Cyclone turns the great Niagara Falls into icy paradise

By: FPJ Web Desk | December 28, 2022
The ‘blizzard of the century’, the winter storm also froze one of the tallest waterfall in the world, changing it into a 'icy paradise or 'winter wonderland’
The US is experiencing 'Bomb Cyclone' which has caused even the Niagara Falls to partly freeze as temperature dips
During particularly cold temperatures, the mist and spray begin to form a crust of ice over top of the rushing water, making it appear as though the Falls have in fact stopped
However, the water continues to flow underneath the sheets of ice
Niagara Falls has frozen a few times in history: 1848, 1911, 1912, 1917, 2014 and 2015
The waterfall was left partially frozen after strong winds and snowstorm blasted over the Northeast from a week
The Buffalo area is expected to receive up to an additional foot of snow over the next few days, before temperatures rise later this week and through the weekend
The 'bomb cyclone'- winter storm which occurs when atmospheric pressure plummets, causing heavy snow and winds; has disrupted travel across the US
Thanks For Reading!