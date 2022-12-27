In pics: The winter storm that has crippled United States

By: FPJ Web Desk | December 27, 2022
Bomb cyclone is a mid-latitude storm in which the central pressure drops fast at one millibar per hour for at least 24 hours. The lower this pressure, the stronger is the winter storm
The storm is wreaking havoc throughout the United States and Canada and has caused over 50 deaths till now. Ice covers Hoaks restaurant along the Lake Erie shoreline in Hamburg, New York
Twitter- Eternal Optimist
US National Weather Service has warned people against travelling. It said such cold conditions can easily cause frostbite, and in cases of longer exposure, hypothermia and death
Twitter- Steve Russell
The cyclone is highly powerful causing high winds and heavy snow or rainfall in many regions
Twitter- Michael Clevenger
Prolonged blizzards and chill temperatures in all 48 contiguous US states stranded holiday travelers with thousands of flights cancelled and trapped residents in snow-encrusted homes
The Scotsman
Canada's meteorological agency said that temperatures could fall as low as -43C in many parts of the country
The storm’s size has been nearly unprecedented, stretching from the Great Lakes near Canada to the Rio Grande along Mexico’s border
Major airports have cancelled thousands of flights because of the storm
Thanks For Reading!