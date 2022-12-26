In Pics: 12 natural disaster that caused havoc this year in India

By: FPJ Web Desk | December 26, 2022
Bhopal: A partially submerged cruise boat and damaged jetty after sea-like waves in the Upper Lake triggered by high-speed winds and rains
Amarnath: ITBP teams carry out rescue work following flash floods triggered by cloudburst, near the Amarnath cave shrine
Bengaluru: Vehicles wade through the waterlogged Outer Ring Road after heavy monsoon rains, in Bellandur, Bengaluru.
Uttarkashi: Search and rescue operation underway after mountaineers of Nehru Institute of Mountaineering (NIM) went missing following an avalanche in Draupadi's Danda-2 mountain peak
Dharamshala: Two-wheelers lie partially submerged in mud on a road after flash floods triggered by a cloudburst at Khaniara
Prayagraj: National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel distribute food packets and flood relief material to flood affected people at flood-hit residential colonies here
Kullu: People cross a flooded area, after a cloudburst at Manikaran valley in Kullu district. At least seven people were feared dead in separate incidents triggered by heavy rains and flash floods here
Baksa: Flood-affected people stand on a road damaged by the flooded Pagladiya river, at Goalbil village
Guwahati: Students carry their luggage to safer places after their hostels and accommodations were flooded due to rains here
Dima Hasao: A train stranded due to flood in the railway tracks due to heavy rainfall in the Dima Hasao district in Assam. At least three people were killed in landslides here
Kolkata: A river traffic police personnel makes an announcement as part of precautionary measures against Cyclone Asani, on the banks of Ganga river here
Thiruvananthapuram: Police personnel keep vigil as part of precautionary measures against Cyclone Asani, at Poonthura coast here
