WATCH: Elon Musk Cuts Massive Starship & Moon Base Cakes During His Birthday Celebration; Mom Pens Heartfelt Note |

Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk celebrated his 55th birthday with a unique celebration that reflected his lifelong passion for space exploration. The Tesla and SpaceX chief marked the occasion with family and friends, where he was surprised with spectacular Starship rocket and Moon Base-themed cakes. Videos from the celebration have now gone viral on social media, giving fans a glimpse into the memorable birthday festivities.

In the now-viral clips, Musk can be seen smiling as he stands before the elaborate cakes before making a birthday wish and blowing out the candles. Staying true to the space theme, the candles were creatively attached to the end of the rocket-shaped cake, making it appear as though the Starship was firing up for launch. The imaginative design quickly caught the attention of fans online.

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The celebration featured two intricately designed cakes, one inspired by SpaceX's Starship rocket and another resembling a futuristic Moon Base, perfectly reflecting Musk's ambitious vision of space travel and human settlement beyond Earth.

Adding an emotional touch to the celebrations, Elon Musk's mother, Maye Musk, shared a heartfelt birthday message for her son on X.

She wrote, "Happy birthday to my wonderful son. @elonmusk has given me 55 years of joy. It's so much fun to celebrate with family and friends. His cake is a rocket and a moon base."

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Her touching message, accompanied by glimpses from the celebration, was widely shared by fans, who admired the close bond between the mother and son.

Known for pushing the boundaries of innovation through companies like Tesla, SpaceX and xAI, Musk's birthday celebration perfectly reflected the passion that has defined much of his career.