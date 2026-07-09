WATCH: Chef Vikas Khanna Surprises CA-Qualified Customer At His NYC Restaurant With Specially Curated Dessert; Heartwarming Video Goes Viral |

Celebrity chef Vikas Khanna has once again proved that great hospitality is about more than just exceptional food. A heartwarming video from his acclaimed New York restaurant, Bungalow, is making the rounds on social media after the Michelin-starred chef surprised a guest with a thoughtful gesture that left everyone smiling.

Known for celebrating Indian flavours with global influences, Khanna has earned admiration not only for his culinary excellence but also for personally interacting with diners at his restaurant. Whether it's checking in on guests, serving dishes himself or sharing a conversation, the chef is often seen making every visit memorable.

The latest viral clip, shared by fitness creator Vidhi Dahad on Instagram, captures one such unforgettable moment. Vidhi and her companions were enjoying dinner at the bustling restaurant. Spotting Chef Khanna walking through the dining area, she instinctively began recording, hoping he might stop by their table.

The video shows Khanna making several rounds across the restaurant, warmly greeting guests as he passed. Although he walked past Vidhi's table multiple times, she patiently kept her camera rolling, hoping for a brief interaction. Just when she seemed ready to stop recording, the unexpected happened.

WATCH VIDEO:

Much to her surprise, Chef Khanna walked over to the table with a smile and greeted the group. Noticing that she was filming, he exchanged a few cheerful words and teased her saying 'influencer.' As Vidhi's sister asked Khanna to congratulate her on clearing CA exam, the chef made the moment even more special.

In a heartwarming gesture, he arranged for a specially curated dessert complete with a lit candle to be served at the table. As Vidhi happily blew out the candle, Khanna stood beside her and also explained how the desserts were made, turning an ordinary dinner into a cherished memory.

The genuine surprise and the creator's emotional reaction have resonated with viewers online, with many praising Vikas Khanna for his humility and warmth.