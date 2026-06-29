Inside Chef Vikas Khanna's Charming Childhood Home in Amritsar, Where Every Corner Tells A Story | YouTube @Curly tales

Michelin-starred chef Vikas Khanna recently returned to India for a brief visit and spent time at the place closest to his heart, his childhood home in Amritsar, Punjab. Offering fans a rare glimpse into his personal life, the celebrated chef opened the doors to his family home in a house tour shared by YouTuber Curly Tales on June 28.

Unlike many modern homes defined by fancy interiors, Vikas Khanna's Amritsar residence proudly retains its old-world charm. Every corner reflects warmth, personality and decades of family history, making it a space filled with stories rather than trends. The chef shared that the house is currently home to his mother, brother and sister-in-law and continues to be the family's gathering place.

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The one-storey home welcomes visitors with a white façade, surrounded by a neatly maintained garden that adds to its peaceful atmosphere. A spacious verandah stretches across the front of the house, preserving the timeless architectural style found in many traditional Indian homes. From there, a classic wooden entrance leads inside, where the living room, dining area and kitchen create a warm and inviting family space.

The interiors are deeply personal, with walls adorned by numerous childhood photographs of Vikas Khanna and his loved ones. These treasured family portraits offer a glimpse into the chef's early years and reflect the close-knit bonds he continues to cherish. Adding an artistic touch to the living room is an iconic Mona Lisa painting, seamlessly blending classic art with the home's nostalgic ambience.

Inside Chef Vikas Khanna's Charming Childhood Home in Amritsar, Where Every Corner Tells A Story |

Born in Amritsar on November 14, 1971, Vikas Khanna has become one of the world's most respected culinary figures. Despite being born with clubfoot, a condition that made walking difficult during childhood, he overcame numerous challenges to build an extraordinary global career.