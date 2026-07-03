WATCH: Anant Ambani Receives Blessings From Little Girls At MP's Bageshwar Dham; Continues His Spiritual Journey After Tirumala Temple Visit |

Anant Ambani continues his spiritual journey across some of India's most revered pilgrimage sites. Days after offering prayers at the Tirumala Venkateswara Temple in Andhra Pradesh, the Reliance scion visited Bageshwar Dham in Madhya Pradesh, where several videos and pictures from his visit have now gone viral on social media.

For the temple visit, Anant embraced a simple yet vibrant traditional look. He was seen dressed in an orange kurta adorned with golden polka dots, paired with crisp white trousers. Completing his devotional attire, he wore a sacred spiritual mala around his neck.

During his visit, Anant actively participated in the religious rituals at the shrine. He was seen performing pooja and havan, seeking the blessings of Bageshwar Baba with folded hands and deep devotion.

One of the most heartwarming moments from the visit showed Anant bowing respectfully before a group of little girls at the dham as they blessed him. The gesture, rooted in the Indian tradition of Kanya Pujan, has drawn appreciation online, with many praising his humility and reverence for age-old customs.

The visit marks Anant Ambani's second major spiritual pilgrimage within a week. Last week, he offered prayers at the Tirumala Venkateswara Temple, where he also underwent the traditional tonsure ritual, offering his hair to Lord Venkateswara as a symbolic act of surrender, gratitude and devotion.

During his Tirumala visit, Anant was also reported to have made generous offerings at the temple, further reflecting his deep-rooted faith and commitment to religious traditions.