'Warrior Refuses To Give Up Shut Up': Shark Tank's Namita Thapar Shares Her Ordeal Of Dealing With Frozen Shoulder During Perimenopause | Instagram @namitathapar

Executive director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals, Namita Thapar, who is also known for her appearance as an investor in the reality show Shark Tank India, is motivating women from different backgrounds with her inspirational fitness goals. Thapar recently shared a video on social media, sharing her ordeal of dealing with a 'frozen shoulder' for the last 11 months. She said that she could not continue with her regular Yoga sessions due to the same.

In the video, she said that she was diagnosed with a frozen shoulder a few months ago, due to which her fitness activities, like gym, yoga, and dance, completely stopped. Thapar shares that about three months ago, she started her fitness journey again, slowly & steadily, taking one step at a time.

She wrote in the caption, "First 7 months, I gave up everything. But then I restarted my gym, yoga, dance, as staying active esp in perimenopause, is important."

What is Frozen Shoulder?

Frozen shoulder, or adhesive capsulitis, is a painful condition where the shoulder joint capsule thickens, tightens, and becomes inflamed, causing severe stiffness and restricted movement. It often develops over months in three stages, freezing, frozen, and thawing, usually affecting individuals aged 40-60, particularly those with diabetes, thyroid issues, or following immobilization.

Further, Namita Thapar shared that even though her fitness journey now is slow, frustrating and painful, she is still looking forward to doing a headstand just like she used to back in the days. She said, "I don’t know when I will do a headstand again so effortlessly like before ?! Soon I hope coz I’m a warrior who refuses to give up & refuses to shut up."