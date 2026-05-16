Want To Watch Movie Inside A Forest? Mumbai's Tarpa Theatre Festival In Aarey Has You Covered

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Imagine watching a play, listening to folk music, or catching a movie screening while surrounded by towering trees instead of concrete buildings. Mumbai's cultural scene just got a unique new addition with the Tarpa Theatre Festival, the city's first-ever theatre festival happening inside a forest. Currently taking place in the lush green lanes of Aarey Milk Colony, the festival is turning the urban jungle into an open-air celebration of art, storytelling, and nature.

More about Tarpa Theatre Festival

Curated by Artists for Aarey, a collective founded by Harshad Tambe, the festival was first imagined back in 2018 and has now finally come to life in the heart of Mumbai's forest ecosystem. More than just a cultural event, Tarpa Theatre Festival is deeply connected to the Save Aarey movement and aims to highlight sustainability, indigenous traditions, and environmental awareness through performances and interactive experiences.

The festival is being hosted at an open-air amphitheatre inside Unit 5 of Aarey Milk Colony, surrounded by trees believed to be over 80 years old. From theatre and folk storytelling to poetry, music, and cinema-inspired experiences, the atmosphere feels far removed from Mumbai’s usual fast-paced chaos.

What to experience

The three-day festival is currently taking place from May 15 to May 17, running between 8 AM and 8 PM daily. Visitors can attend by purchasing tickets online through SkillBox, with entry priced at ₹499.

One of the highlights this weekend includes Kavan, a musical performance celebrating Ambedkarite songs and protest poetry rooted in Maharashtra’s folk culture. Another much-talked-about act is Lavani Ka Rang, which explores themes of gender and identity through the traditional Lavani dance form. Visitors can also experience a Marathi folk adaptation inspired by the beloved Japanese memoir Totto-Chan: The Little Girl at the Window.

Whether you’re a theatre lover, nature enthusiast, or simply someone looking for a refreshing weekend plan in Mumbai, the Tarpa Theatre Festival offers a rare chance to experience art under the canopy of a living forest.