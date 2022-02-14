Want to become someone's lifelong valentine? Then take note of these five things

Of all the relationships, a romantic relationship is the most dynamic. Not only do you have to ensure you find the right person, you must also maintain this bond for a lifetime. Valentine’s day becomes a litmus test for couples going through a mid-relationship crisis trying to figure out the whys and what ifs of their companionship without realising the key to a healthy relationship lies within.

Do not wait for reasons to love someone

Don't wait for an occasion to shower your love on your better half. Do not always depend on gifting things to them or creating memories together, they all come with an expiry date. So don't end up finding reasons that set forth the right conditions to express your love. Doing little things for them, that they themselves aren’t able to dedicate time for, can be an expression of love too. And it need not be restricted to your love life alone. You can love anyone and anything for no reason. Learn to love everyone irrespective of your relationship with them.

Become a better life partner

Your relationships with your parents or relatives are mostly unavoidable. Whether you want them in your life or not, they’re always there. So when you enter a committed romantic relationship there’s always an element of doubt; whether your partner is really good for you or maybe someone better is still waiting for you. While it’s okay to feel like this in the initial months of a relationship, as years pass you must really assess whether you’re missing the obvious signs.

The key to healthy relationships lies in realising it was never about fulfilling your needs, but theirs. Whenever that realisation seeps in, you'll naturally try to become their better half.

Experience love on a daily basis

Love is not a certain kind of act or a feeling. It is a certain kind of emotional experience, it is a way of being. Whenever you are willing, you can experience love. It doesn't matter what is going on the outside, you're still capable of experiencing love because it is something that you experience from within. Something you experience within can be cultivated and maintained effortlessly than trying to make the outside a better place. You can manifest love on a daily basis on your own. There are many meditations that help you discover ways to do just that. A powerful guided ‘Chit-Shakti meditation for Love’ on the Sadhguru App can be a good starting point.

Drop all your judgements, and just be

To love someone is to become absolutely selfless. But you cannot be selfless if you hold even a little judgement about someone. Because the moment you judge someone, you form an opinion about them, a false perception about you and about everything else in between. When there are so many layers and boundaries to break between each other, there’s tiny room left for love. Sex, or flirting can happen but not love. And that's why the mid-relationship crisis pops up.

Dropping all your judgements and trying “to just be” is easier said than done. How to be - is a whole new level of human intelligence most of us are still evolving towards. Yet for centuries existed established ways to reach such a state of awareness. The purpose of guided meditations is just this - to become the creator of your own experiences.

Start your “Inward journey”

If you wish to go somewhere with someone you will need to make many arrangements and many things must fall in place for that journey to commence. But when it comes to becoming a better version of yourself, where your life partner can rely upon you as their one and only, you must stop chasing for ways around your relationships. Instead, looking within is a simpler way to create a loving relationship with everything that you come in touch with. Become love this Valentine’s Day and let others experience the power of your love.

