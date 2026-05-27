Waarsa, NCPA, Nariman Point, Mumbai, Plans A Special Bakri Eid Thaali

“The idea of Bakri Eid is to us the entire bakra and serve it to everyone around, especially the destitute and needy,” says Chef Mukhtar Qureshi. “That’s the spirit of Bakri Eid – serving people, feeding people.”

Keeping the spirit alive, Chef Qureshi planned a special Thaali at Waarsa, NCPA, Nariman Point. A thaali that uses every part of the goat and serves people.

The celebration starts with Kaanji and Aamjhora – two sherbets. But if you ask me, you can avoid them. Save your appetite for the real stuff.

They have two thalis, not just one. “That’s for two reasons,” Chef Qureshi explains. “One, we didn’t want to overwhelm the guest. Two, we wanted to serve starters and mains hot, so that the guest enjoys them.”

The starter thaali has Gosht Ka Pasanda, Tawa Boti Roast, and Shammi Kebab. The first two are made from the raan – thigh of the goat. And the Shammi is made from the lean slice of the shoulder. The Shammi melts in the mouth and so does the pasanda. Savour the starters with the kanda-tamatar served along with it.

“Each part of the goat has its own different taste. And that decides how to use the part,” says Chef Qureshi.

Mains thaali is a treat. Bheja Masala, Kaleji Gurda, Bhindi Mutton Ka Salan, Khada Masala Ka Kheema, Kachumber, and Dahi Bhalla. This is served with Taftan, Roomali Roti, and Kofti Biryani.

Masalas used for mains are varied, which makes each dish unique. The Salan is made using the secret recipe of Chef Qureshi’s wife. “Ye begum ki recipe hai!” he says with pride. Tender pieces of the front leg loin cooked with bhindi and the spices. So delectable that you just eat that without any roti. My suggestion, either eat just the Salan on its own and enjoy every morsel and juice…or ask for a tandoori roti to go with it. Rotis served along with it don’t do justice to the Salan.

The Kheema is really special. It’s CUT not minced in a grinder. And that makes all the difference. Taste of the kheema is unbelievable. The texture of the meat and the khada masala together create a tasty medley for the palate.

Kofti Biryani and the Salan are an ideal way to wrap up the mains. Add a little kachumber to a small part of the biryani for another flavourful option. Take a break between rotis and biryani and have the Dahi Bhalla.

You seriously need a break after this. Tell them to serve the desserts after 10 minutes, This will give you a much-needed breather between courses.

The Badam Seb Ka Halwa which comes along with traditional Kulfi and Sheer Kurma, is a creation of Chef Qureshi. “No added sugar,” Chef Qureshi tells. “The sweetness comes from apples.” Caramalised apples cooked and garnished with almond. Soft with a crunch of almonds, sweet, delicious.

Eat the Kulfi first, then Sheer Kurma and finish the meal with the Halwa. You will leave the place with a heavenly feeling.

The Thaali is available at Waarsa till Sunday May 31st. Don’t miss it. And go with a huge appetite.