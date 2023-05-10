Vyloppilli Sreedhara Menon Birth Anniversary: Know about the great Malayali poet | FPJ

Vyloppilli Sreedhara Menon was an Indian poet of Malayalam literature known for his works such as Kudiyozhikkal, Kannikkoythu and Mambazham.

The institution that holds Menon's name is Government Vocational Higher Secondary School, Ollur where he served as the headmaster at the time of his retirement which is known as 'Vylopilly Sreedhara Menon Memorial Government Vocational Higher Secondary School'.

The poem ‘Mambazham’ holds a special place in the hearts of Malayalis. It was written in 1936 and tells the story of a mother mourning her son who had died before he could pluck the ripe mangoes on a tree. The poem continues to evoke grief and longing, and after 87 years, in 2023, it is getting a fitting tribute at the Government Higher Secondary School in Mulanthuruthy, where Vyloppilli was once a teacher.

Under the mango tree that inspired ‘Mambazham’, a majestic sculpture of the mother and child has been crafted by Sivadas Idakkattuvayal. A bust of the poet Vyloppilli and stages of the ‘Mambazham’ story, is crafted on the base of the century-old mango tree.

Menon was the founder president of the Purogamana Kala Sahitya Sangham, an organization of Kerala-based artists, writers and art and literature enthusiasts. He was a recipient of several honours including Sahitya Akademi Award, Kerala Sahitya Akademi Award for Poetry, Vayalar Award and Odakkuzhal Award.

Vyloppilli Sreedhara Menon was born on May 11, 1911, in Kaloor in Ernakulam to Cheranellore Kochukuttan Kartha and Nanikutty Amma.

Menon started writing under the pen name Sree and his first poetry anthology, Kannikkoythu (The Maiden Harvest) was published in 1947; Kuttikrishna Marar opined that the poems signify a strong sprouting of Malayalam poetry that deviated from the romantic tradition prevalent during those times. He is considered by literary historians as one of the major voices in Malayalam poetry who marked the transition from the Romantic to the modern era.

Scientific insight into the historical roots of social evolution and a deeper understanding of the psychological undercurrents of the human mind characterise his poetry. His mastery of the medium is evident in all his poems both lyrical and narrative.

'Vyloppilli Samskrithi Bhavan' by The Department of Cultural Affairs of the Government of Kerala

Menon published around 20 books, composed of poems, plays and biographies. Many critics consider the long poem Kudiyozhikkal (Eviction of the tenant) as his magnum opus.

Vyloppilli Sreedhara Menon received the Soviet Land Nehru Award in 1964, the same year as the Kerala Sahitya Akademi awarded him their annual award for poetry for his anthology, Kaipavallari.

He received the Odakkuzhal Award in 1971 for Vida and the anthology was awarded the Kendra Sahithya Academy Award, the same year.

His work, Makarakoythu, was selected for the Vayalar Award in 1981. He was also a recipient of the Madras State Government Award, Kalyani Krishna Menon Prize and M. P. Paul Prize. An annual literary award, Vyloppilli Poetry Award, has been instituted in his honour.

'The Department of Cultural Affairs of the Government of Kerala' have built a multi-purpose cultural complex housing an open-air auditorium, art gallery and museum block in Nanthancode, Thiruvananthapuram and the complex has been named 'Vyloppilli Samskrithi Bhavan' in honour of the poet. The museum block also holds the personal belongings of Menon.