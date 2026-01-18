 Visually Impaired Runners Take On TATA Mumbai Marathon; Watch Their Rigorous Hard Work & Preparations
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleVisually Impaired Runners Take On TATA Mumbai Marathon; Watch Their Rigorous Hard Work & Preparations

Visually Impaired Runners Take On TATA Mumbai Marathon; Watch Their Rigorous Hard Work & Preparations

Visually impaired runners delivered some of the most inspiring moments at the TATA Mumbai Marathon 2026. Athletes like CA Sameer Latey and a group of 12 blind runners completed the race after months of rigorous training with guide runners. Supported by NGO Heed India, their participation highlighted resilience, inclusion, and the power of teamwork at Asia’s largest marathon.

Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Sunday, January 18, 2026, 11:24 AM IST
article-image

The TATA Mumbai Marathon 2026 witnessed some of its most inspiring moments on Sunday, January 18, as visually impaired runners took on the challenge alongside thousands of participants at Asia’s largest running event. Amid over 69,000 runners from across the world, these athletes stood out not just for completing the race but for the sheer determination and teamwork behind their journey.

Among them was Sameer Latey, a visually impaired Chartered Accountant with over 21 years of experience in finance. Sameer was seen running with confidence and focus, proving that physical limitations do not define one’s ability. Running for a cause close to his heart, he once again highlighted how sport can become a powerful medium for inclusion and awareness.

In another heartening sight, a group of 12 blind runners participated in the marathon this year. Unlike a last-minute effort, their journey to the event involved months of rigorous training, carried out with the support of their dedicated guide runners. These preparations were facilitated by Heed India, an NGO that has spent the past decade working with underserved communities through sports and public-health initiatives.

The visually impaired runners took part through a buddy-runner programme, where each runner is paired with a trained guide. The guide offers verbal cues, pacing support, and constant reassurance, allowing the runner to focus on rhythm and endurance.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Property Fraud: Sessions Court Rejects Bail Of 30-Year-Old Man In ₹50 Crore Borivali Land Scam Case
Mumbai Property Fraud: Sessions Court Rejects Bail Of 30-Year-Old Man In ₹50 Crore Borivali Land Scam Case
'Parvati Paul Rao': Rajkummar Rao & Patralekhaa Announce Their Daughter's Name
'Parvati Paul Rao': Rajkummar Rao & Patralekhaa Announce Their Daughter's Name
Mumbai: Sessions Court Denies Anticipatory Bail To Builders In ₹2.18 Crore Cheating Case
Mumbai: Sessions Court Denies Anticipatory Bail To Builders In ₹2.18 Crore Cheating Case
Who Is Tadu Abate Deme? Ethopian Sprinter Clinches Tata Mumbai Marathon 2026 Elite Title
Who Is Tadu Abate Deme? Ethopian Sprinter Clinches Tata Mumbai Marathon 2026 Elite Title

Their participation added a deeper layer of meaning to the marathon, which already featured new route additions like the Coastal Road, major cheering zones at Marine Drive and Azad Maidan, and inspiring figures such as Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah attempting the Procam Slam.

Read Also
Chef Sanjeev Kapoor Walks At TATA Mumbai Marathon For Autistic Kids, Urges Runners To Maintain...
article-image

As medals were collected and cheers echoed across Mumbai, the presence of visually impaired runners served as an example that the TATA Mumbai Marathon is a hub of responsible citizens and dream runners.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Visually Impaired Runners Take On TATA Mumbai Marathon; Watch Their Rigorous Hard Work &...
Visually Impaired Runners Take On TATA Mumbai Marathon; Watch Their Rigorous Hard Work &...
Mauni Amavasya 2026: Thousands Of Devotees Gather At Prayagraj Magh Mela To Take A Holy Dip In...
Mauni Amavasya 2026: Thousands Of Devotees Gather At Prayagraj Magh Mela To Take A Holy Dip In...
Chef Sanjeev Kapoor Walks At TATA Mumbai Marathon For Autistic Kids, Urges Runners To Maintain...
Chef Sanjeev Kapoor Walks At TATA Mumbai Marathon For Autistic Kids, Urges Runners To Maintain...
'A Marathon Is Not A Test Of Pain Tolerance. It Is A Test Of Awareness': Inshaa Arora, Health Coach...
'A Marathon Is Not A Test Of Pain Tolerance. It Is A Test Of Awareness': Inshaa Arora, Health Coach...
Tata Mumbai Marathon 2026: When & How Much Water You Should Drink While Running?
Tata Mumbai Marathon 2026: When & How Much Water You Should Drink While Running?