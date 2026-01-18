Visually Impaired Runners Take On TATA Mumbai Marathon; Watch Their Rigorous Hard Work & Preparations

The TATA Mumbai Marathon 2026 witnessed some of its most inspiring moments on Sunday, January 18, as visually impaired runners took on the challenge alongside thousands of participants at Asia’s largest running event. Amid over 69,000 runners from across the world, these athletes stood out not just for completing the race but for the sheer determination and teamwork behind their journey.

Among them was Sameer Latey, a visually impaired Chartered Accountant with over 21 years of experience in finance. Sameer was seen running with confidence and focus, proving that physical limitations do not define one’s ability. Running for a cause close to his heart, he once again highlighted how sport can become a powerful medium for inclusion and awareness.

In another heartening sight, a group of 12 blind runners participated in the marathon this year. Unlike a last-minute effort, their journey to the event involved months of rigorous training, carried out with the support of their dedicated guide runners. These preparations were facilitated by Heed India, an NGO that has spent the past decade working with underserved communities through sports and public-health initiatives.

The visually impaired runners took part through a buddy-runner programme, where each runner is paired with a trained guide. The guide offers verbal cues, pacing support, and constant reassurance, allowing the runner to focus on rhythm and endurance.

Their participation added a deeper layer of meaning to the marathon, which already featured new route additions like the Coastal Road, major cheering zones at Marine Drive and Azad Maidan, and inspiring figures such as Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah attempting the Procam Slam.

As medals were collected and cheers echoed across Mumbai, the presence of visually impaired runners served as an example that the TATA Mumbai Marathon is a hub of responsible citizens and dream runners.