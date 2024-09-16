Vishwakarma Puja: Muhurat, Significance And All You Need To Know

Vishwakarma Pooja Shubh Muhurat 2024 | Pinterest

Vishwakarma Puja, also known as Vishwakarma Jayanti, is a significant Hindu celebration honouring Lord Vishwakarma, who is respected as the heavenly architect and artisan. This celebration is especially important for people in different fields and occupations, such as craftspeople, technicians, builders, repairmen, and labourers.

During the Vishwakarma Puja, followers pray for improved future opportunities, secure workspaces, and increased wealth in their specific industries. They also pray for the tools and machinery to work smoothly and efficiently, to ensure continued success and productivity in their work.

Vishwakarma Puja Shubh Muhurat 2024



As per the Gregorian calendar, it is commonly seen from September 16th to 18th, marking the end of the Indian month of Bhadrapad. This year, Lord Vishwakarma's auspicious day falls on Monday, September 16. As per Drik Panchang, the favorable time for Vishwakarma Puja will start at 7:53 PM on Monday.

Why Do We Celebrate Vishwakarma Puja?



Vishwakarma Puja is observed across India by artisans, builders, technicians, and workers, worshipping Lord Vishwakarma, the god of creation, architecture, and machinery. On this day, followers express their appreciation to god for their talents and ask for his blessings for progress and success in their careers. The puja is especially important for individuals who rely on tools and machinery in their daily work, as it is thought that by worshiping these items, they will not only achieve success but also guarantee they work efficiently and smoothly.

Vishwakarma Puja Rituals



Have a sacred bath in the morning prior to praying. Go to different places of employment to pay tribute to Lord Vishwakarma. Celebrate a holiday but conduct a puja at the workplace. Pray for the tools and equipment utilised for making a living. Present flowers, akshat, sweets, and light a diya. Offer prayers to Lord Vishwakarma and request for his blessings. Establish a deity and show reverence through worship. Tidy up the workspace to draw in positive luck. Vishwakarma Puja