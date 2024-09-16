 Vishwakarma Puja: Muhurat, Significance And All You Need To Know
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleVishwakarma Puja: Muhurat, Significance And All You Need To Know

Vishwakarma Puja: Muhurat, Significance And All You Need To Know

As per Hindu mythology, Vishwakarma puja is celebrated to honour him as the supreme creator of the cosmos, a divine architect who constructed numerous heavenly abodes for the deities, such as Ravana’s golden palace Lanka, and crafted Lord Krishna’s golden city Dwarka.

Manasi KambleUpdated: Monday, September 16, 2024, 09:33 AM IST
article-image
Vishwakarma Pooja Shubh Muhurat 2024 | Pinterest

Vishwakarma Puja, also known as Vishwakarma Jayanti, is a significant Hindu celebration honouring Lord Vishwakarma, who is respected as the heavenly architect and artisan. This celebration is especially important for people in different fields and occupations, such as craftspeople, technicians, builders, repairmen, and labourers.

During the Vishwakarma Puja, followers pray for improved future opportunities, secure workspaces, and increased wealth in their specific industries. They also pray for the tools and machinery to work smoothly and efficiently, to ensure continued success and productivity in their work.

Vishwakarma Puja Shubh Muhurat 2024

As per the Gregorian calendar, it is commonly seen from September 16th to 18th, marking the end of the Indian month of Bhadrapad. This year, Lord Vishwakarma's auspicious day falls on Monday, September 16. As per Drik Panchang, the favorable time for Vishwakarma Puja will start at 7:53 PM on Monday.

Read Also
Guiding Light: Significance of Vishwakarma Puja
article-image

Why Do We Celebrate Vishwakarma Puja?

Vishwakarma Puja is observed across India by artisans, builders, technicians, and workers, worshipping Lord Vishwakarma, the god of creation, architecture, and machinery. On this day, followers express their appreciation to god for their talents and ask for his blessings for progress and success in their careers. The puja is especially important for individuals who rely on tools and machinery in their daily work, as it is thought that by worshiping these items, they will not only achieve success but also guarantee they work efficiently and smoothly.

FPJ Shorts
'Nayab Singh Saini, Not Anil Vij, Will Be Haryana CM,' Says BJP
'Nayab Singh Saini, Not Anil Vij, Will Be Haryana CM,' Says BJP
Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Semifinal: When & Where To Watch India vs South Korea Live Streaming In India
Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Semifinal: When & Where To Watch India vs South Korea Live Streaming In India
'Polaris Crew Is Home Safe & Sound!': Elon Musk Reacts To SpaceX's Successful 'Spacewalk' Mission
'Polaris Crew Is Home Safe & Sound!': Elon Musk Reacts To SpaceX's Successful 'Spacewalk' Mission
Former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray Vows To Reinstate Old Pension Scheme
Former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray Vows To Reinstate Old Pension Scheme
Lord Vishwakarma

Lord Vishwakarma | Pinterest

Vishwakarma Puja Rituals

Have a sacred bath in the morning prior to praying. Go to different places of employment to pay tribute to Lord Vishwakarma. Celebrate a holiday but conduct a puja at the workplace. Pray for the tools and equipment utilised for making a living. Present flowers, akshat, sweets, and light a diya. Offer prayers to Lord Vishwakarma and request for his blessings. Establish a deity and show reverence through worship. Tidy up the workspace to draw in positive luck. Vishwakarma Puja

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Vishwakarma Puja: Muhurat, Significance And All You Need To Know

Vishwakarma Puja: Muhurat, Significance And All You Need To Know

Tripti Dimri Oozes Old Bollywood Charm In A Vintage-Inspired Saree

Tripti Dimri Oozes Old Bollywood Charm In A Vintage-Inspired Saree

From The Streets Of Pune To The Heart Of Brno: Youth of Ramanbaug Yuva Manch Brings The Spirit Of...

From The Streets Of Pune To The Heart Of Brno: Youth of Ramanbaug Yuva Manch Brings The Spirit Of...

What Is Testosterone Replacement Therapy That Kate Winslet Got To 'Boost Her Libido'?

What Is Testosterone Replacement Therapy That Kate Winslet Got To 'Boost Her Libido'?

Everything You Need To Know About Collagen: Unlock The Secrets Of This Skincare Essential For An...

Everything You Need To Know About Collagen: Unlock The Secrets Of This Skincare Essential For An...