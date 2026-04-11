Virat Kohli Paglu! South Korean Woman Flaunts RCB Jersey In Viral Video Amid IPL 2026, Calls Herself 'RCBian'

Cricket has always had a way of crossing borders, but when a South Korean woman in Seoul tears open a parcel containing Virat Kohli's jersey and nearly bursts with joy, you know RCB's reach is something else entirely.

Meet RCB paglu from Korea

Michelle, who goes by the handle @sausabe on Instagram, is no ordinary fan. The South Korean national stumbled into the world of IPL through a friend, and somewhere along the way, RCB got hold of her heart and never let go. She calls herself an "RCBian," describes Virat Kohli as the "soul of RCB," and regularly uses the team's beloved anthem "Ee Sala Cup Namdu" in her videos, all the way from Korea.

Her latest video, posted with the caption "RCB don't have global fans. Me in Korea," is now going viral across social media, and it is easy to see why. In the clip, Michelle films herself unboxing her brand new RCB merchandise parcel, her excitement impossible to contain. Out comes Virat Kohli's iconic jersey, number 18 printed on the back, along with other RCB goodies. She tries the jersey on at the end of the video, grinning from ear to ear.

She captioned it with equal parts humour and heart: "As a Korean RCBian… 🇰🇷 I always get my jersey late but my love never did 🥹❤️‍🔥"

Check out the viral video:

Indians shower love

Indians, naturally, lost their minds in the comments. "Maan I'm gonna cry 😭😭 great to know that RCB is worldwide famous 🔥," wrote one emotional fan. "Please someone give her a ticket for the RCB match," begged another. Others simply called her their "favourite Korean girl" and greeted her with a wholehearted "Hey 👋 RCB Paglu ❤️"

One comment perhaps said it best: "I really liked the fact that India loves Korea and Korea loves India."

At a time when K-culture has India in a chokehold, it turns out the love is mutual, and it runs straight through the RCB dugout.