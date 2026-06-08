Virat Kohli 'Like' Fame Model, Liz Laz Turns Up At Women's T-20 World Cup; Meets Smriti Mandhana And Indian Women's Team |

German model and social media influencer Liz Laz, who unexpectedly found herself in the global spotlight earlier this year after a brief social media interaction involving Virat Kohli, is once again making headlines in the cricketing world.

Liz rose to internet fame in March when fans noticed that Virat Kohli had liked one of her Instagram posts. The interaction quickly went viral, sparking widespread discussion across social media platforms. The Indian cricket star later clarified that the activity was linked to an algorithm-related issue, following which the like disappeared from the post. However, the incident had already introduced Liz to millions of cricket fans worldwide.

Months later, the model appears to have strengthened her connection with the sport. Liz recently attended the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 in the United Kingdom and shared glimpses from her visit on social media. Her posts quickly attracted attention as she was seen posing alongside several prominent cricketers from India and Australia.

Among the Indian stars featured in her pictures were Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues and Shreyanka Patil. Liz also met Australian players Georgia Wareham, Sophie Molineux, and Phoebe Litchfield during the tournament.

The photos have generated considerable buzz online, with cricket fans surprised to see the influencer interacting closely with some of the biggest names in women's cricket. Many users pointed out how a viral social media moment earlier this year eventually led to her becoming a familiar face within cricket circles.

The ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 is scheduled to be held from June 12 to July 5 across England and Wales. The landmark edition of the tournament features 12 teams for the first time in its history, making it the largest Women's T20 World Cup to date. A total of 33 matches will be played as teams compete for the coveted trophy.