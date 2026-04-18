'I Felt A Bit Sorry For Him': German Influencer LizLaz Sympathises With Virat Kohli After Backlash Over Like On Instagram Post Goes Viral

Virat Kohli/LizLaz/Instagram

German influencer LizLaz has sympathised with former India captain Virat Kohli after his 'like' on her Instagram post went viral on social media. The RCB star later 'unliked' the post after backlash and trolling. LizLaz, who is an RCB fan, now has broken her silence over the incident.

In an exclusive interview to HT City, the influencer said that she was unaware of Kohli's like and only got to know about it from the news. When Kohli unliked the picture, she felt sorry for the RCB ace, given the backlash on social media.

"I felt a bit sorry for him actually! I was so happy that he liked it, but then him unliking it, I felt a bit bad for him because I don't even know how it became such a big story. How did people notice, how did they make it news… that was probably not his intention behind it, but still I am grateful for it and I appreciate the support from him,” she told Hindustan Times.

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The Virat Kohli like controversy explained

The latest surge in LizLaz’s popularity came after fans claimed that Virat Kohli had liked one of her Instagram posts. Screenshots of the alleged interaction quickly went viral, sparking a wave of memes and widespread discussion across social media platforms.

While such incidents typically fade within hours, Kohli’s massive global fanbase ensured that this episode gained significant traction. Many users also drew comparisons to a previous controversy in which Kohli had addressed an “accidental like,” attributing it to an algorithmic glitch.

According to reports, Kohli later removed the like from the post, a move that several users interpreted as a response to the growing backlash and online scrutiny. However, neither Kohli nor his representatives have issued an official statement on the matter so far.

Who is LizLaz?

LizLaz is a German-South African travel vlogger, digital creator, and aspiring singer who has built a strong online presence through her engaging and relatable content. Widely recognised for her travel videos and cultural explorations, she has found a particularly enthusiastic audience in India, where viewers connect with her genuine reactions to local experiences and everyday life.

Armed with an M.Sc. in Psychology, LizLaz brings a thoughtful yet light-hearted perspective to her content, often showcasing her journeys through Indian cities, interactions with locals, and observations on cultural differences with a blend of humour and curiosity.